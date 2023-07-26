SIU announced on Wednesday the hiring of Massey Arnold as an associate athletic director for compliance and internal affairs.

Arnold spent the last two years working at Division II McKendree as a senior compliance administrator with responsibilities in internal operations, athletic facilities and game management.

Prior to that, he worked from 2015-21 at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo., where he served 27 athletic programs and more than 600 student-athletes in a variety of roles. He was also an adjunct professor for Sport Governance and Sport Law at the university.

A 2011 graduate of Ole Miss with a bachelor's degree in political science, Arnold worked for the Clark County Prosecuting Attorney's Office in Arkadelphia, Ark. from 2014-15 before transitioning into college sports.