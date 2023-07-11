SIU baseball coach Lance Rhodes predicted Monday that pitcher Paul Bonzagni would get picked pretty quickly when the MLB draft resumed Tuesday with the 11th through 20th rounds.

Rhodes was on target as the Texas Rangers tabbed Bonzagni in the 12th round with the 351st overall selection. Bonzagni is the first Saluki pitcher taken in the draft since 2018, when St. Louis selected Michael Baird in the 23rd round.

“It was a shock,” Bonzagni said from his Texas home. “I really didn’t think they were interested and then I get to stay home. I grew up going to all their games in 100-degree heat.”

Bonzagni went 8-4 in 24 games with SIU this year, pitching to a 4.94 earned run average. He appeared in 24 games, 20 as a reliever, and led the staff in wins and saves (3). Bonzagni fanned 50 batters over 58 1/3 innings.

He was a key figure in the Salukis’ midseason surge, when they won 15 of 17 games and were a game behind Indiana State for first place in the Missouri Valley Conference. In that span, Bonzagni went 5-0 with three saves and a 2.21 earned run average.

Included in that span were two wins over Belmont in which he toiled a combined 8 1/3 innings, permitting just four hits and a run. He blanked the Bruins for the last five innings of a 4-3, 12-inning win on April 8.

“He has a tremendous arm and his best baseball is ahead of him,” Rhodes said. “As far as his pitchability and his arm, it’s one of the best I’ve seen since I’ve been here. I knew we were getting a good arm but I didn’t know it was as electric as it was.”

Bonzagni joins Pier-Olivier Boucher, who was tabbed in the 10th round Monday by the Atlanta Braves, in the pay-for-play ranks. Bonzagni is a redshirt sophomore, meaning he has two years of eligibility left, but said Tuesday he expects to sign with the Rangers.

This marks the first time since 2018 that SIU has had two players picked. That year, after Baird was selected, infielder Connor Kopach was tabbed in the 25th round by Seattle.

John A. Logan righthander Drew Pestka also heard his name called Tuesday as he was picked by the Cincinnati Reds in the 18th round with the 528th overall choice. Pestka went 7-2 with a 3.69 ERA and 85 strikeouts over 68 1/3 innings in 15 games, 14 of them starts.

Volunteers coach Kyle Surprenant thought Pestka could go as high as the 4th round, based on conversations he had with scouts, but says the Carterville product is in a good spot. Pestka still has a year of eligibility left at Logan.

“He has the leverage,” Surprenant said. “He can come back here, pitch another year and sign with the Reds or go Division I. He got up as high as 96 (mph) with his fastball this year. One thing that intrigues the scouts is that he can pitch up in the strike zone and get swings and misses.”