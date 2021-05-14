Saluki Baseball | SIU falls late at Indiana State

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The SIU baseball team rallied from a three-run deficit to tie the game, but Indiana State scored a run in the bottom of the eighth inning to take the series opener, 5-4.

The Salukis (33-16, 10-11 MVC) played well against Indiana State (25-12, 12-5 MVC), which has a top-20 RPI nationally, and its starting pitcher Geremy Guerrero, a frontrunner for MVC Pitcher of the Year with a sub-2.00 ERA this season.

"I was proud of the fact that we hung in there, even though we were down early to a pitcher who has been dominant all year long," SIU head coach Lance Rhodes said. "It would be easy to cave in, but we battled and eventually knocked him out. We came back and tied the game and had a chance to win. Unfortunately, when you give a good team extra outs, whether that's walks or hit-by-pitches, or a forced mistake, when you give them extra opportunities, they cash in. We had too many self-inflicted mistakes that cost us the game."

The Sycamores struck first with a three-run first inning to take a 3-0 lead, aided in part by SIU failing to record an out on a ground ball by trying to force a lead runner, who beat the throw. SIU starter Mike Hansell settled in and retired seven-straight after the first inning, and Nick Neville hit a solo homer off Guerrero to get SIU within 3-1. Indiana State added a run in the fourth to take a 4-1 lead.