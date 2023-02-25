JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Jacksonville State scored 10 runs in its last three at-bats to beat Southern Illinois, 13-8, in game two of a three-game series on Saturday.

The Salukis (3-4) led, 4-2, after Pier-Olivier Boucher hit a solo homer in the top of the fourth, his third of the season, and drove home the second of two runs in the top of the fifth.

The Gamecocks (2-4) plated seven-unanswered runs, including a six-run sixth inning that featured a pair of homers and tagged reliever Matthew Steidl (0-3) with the loss.

Trailing, 9-4, Southern made things interesting with a four-run eighth inning. Ryan Rodriguez drove home two of the runs with a double.

However, Jacksonville State answered with four runs of its own in the bottom of the inning. On the day, five Saluki pitchers combined to surrender 13 earned runs on 12 hits and six walks.

Offensively, Southern was led by Boucher, who went 3-for-5 with three RBI. Rodriguez and Nathan Bandy also had a pair of hits.

Easton Dermody pitched four innings in his second start for the Dawgs. He left the game with the lead after walking the leadoff batter in the fifth. He allowed three earned runs, four hits, two walks, and struck out three.

UP NEXT

Southern Illinois and Jacksonville will finish this exciting series with a rubber match on Sunday. The first pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.