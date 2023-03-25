CARBONDALE – Junior second baseman Steven Loden cracked an opposite-field walk-off home run Saturday to lift the SIU baseball team to a 3-1 win over the University of Illinois-Chicago in the second game of a doubleheader. The Salukis also won the first game over UIC, 6-2, to earn the sweep.

“This is the first one,” Loden said when asked if he had any other walk-off bombs to his credit. “The pitch was up, It was a fastball. I was just trying to drive the ball up he middle. Luckily, it got over the wall. I’m usually more of a pull hitter, but I’ll take it.”

The ninth-inning magic got the Dawgs off on the right foot in the Missouri Valley Conference race at 2-0. The pair of wins puts Southern within one win of the .500 mark at 11-12. UIC falls to 8-10.

“I didn’t expect two low-scoring games today,” said SIU manager Lance Rhodes. “Give credit to all the pitchers who threw (on both sides). There were a lot of strikes thrown, including a lot of off-speed strikes.

“Both sides’ pitchers pretty much kept the offenses at bay,” Rhodes said. “We got a couple of big hits at key moments today. I’m just super happy for Loden. He got off to a great start this season, but had been struggling recently. That’s a big swing right there for him. Hopefully, that will get him going.”

Starting pitchers Brandon Bak of UIC and Jake Combs of SIU were locked in a pitcher’s duel, posting zero after zero.

Combs left the game after five innings, allowing no runs on three hits while striking out six and walking two.

Matthew Steidl relieved him in the sixth and promptly gave up the game’s first run. Cole Conn led off with a double, advanced to third on a ground out to second, and scored on a wild pitch.

The Salukis tied the game off Bak in the bottom of the sixth when Ryan Rodriguez delivered a sacrifice fly to center, driving in Zach Jensen, who had walked, advanced to second on a single by Nathan Bandy, and moved to third on a ground out to first off the bat of Pier-Olivier Boucher.

Bak worked into the eighth before being relieved by Matt Zahora. Bak was sensational, surrendering just the one run and scattering five hits. He struck out four and walked two, More important, he induced 10 ground balls, nine of which resulted in outs.

Zahora started the bottom of the ninth by hitting Saluki pinch hitter Bennett Eltoft with a pitch. That set the stage for Loden’s dramatics.

SIU reliever Scott Harper (2-0) picked up the victory out of the pen and was magnificent. He worked 2 2/3 innings, allowing no runs and no hits. He struck out two and walked one.

Saluki pitching coach Austin Tribby was pleased with the work of his hurlers Saturday.

“I’m very proud of the guys and what they did today,” Tribby said. “Jake Combs gave us a great start. Seidl came in and got some key outs, and then welcome back Scott Harper. He closed the game out. It was a fantastic team win and I could not be happier for the job that Steven Loden did at the end.

“I think we can use this doubleheader win as a momentum builder and come out tomorrow (Sunday) ready to sweep,” Tribby said.

In the opener, the Dawgs took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. The Flames tied it in the top of the fourth, but SIU bounced back to retake the lead at 2-1 in the bottom of the frame.

The Salukis extended their lead to 3-1 in the seventh and then tacked on three insurance runs in the eighth to secure the win.

Eltoft paced the Salukis at the dish with a pair of home runs (third and fourth of the season) and three RBIs. Rog banged out three hits, including his first homer of the spring, and also had three runs batted in.

Winning pitcher for SIU was starting pitcher Ben Chapman (2-0). He worked 6 2/3 innings and gave up only one run on four hits. He struck out three and walked two. Paul Bonzagni earned the save, working the final 2 1/3 frames. He allowed one run on three hits, struck out two and walked none.

Kade Lancour picked up the loss for the Flames.

“Whenever you play a doubleheader, you’re always a little bit worried that you can lock in for two full games,” Rhodes said. “A lot of times you see splits on doubleheaders. That’s why we prefer to play just one a day. That way, you feel like you have a better chance of winning the series or sweeping it.”

The Salukis will go for the series sweep against UIC at noon Sunday.