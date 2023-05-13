CARBONDALE — In the final analysis, the Southern Illinois University baseball team just wasn’t good enough Friday night.

The Salukis scored five runs. They banged out 14 hits. They played errorless baseball.

But, that wasn’t quite good enough as Missouri State escaped with an 8-5 Missouri Valley Conference win at Itchy Jones Stadium. The loss drops the Salukis to 28-22, 13-9 in Missouri Valley Conference play while the Bears are 30-17, 17-5.

The most telling stat for the Salukis, they stranded 10 runners on base.

“The tough thing was every time we had the tying run at third or the go-ahead run at second and third, we didn’t get the big swing to get us back even or get the lead,” said SIU coach Lance Rhodes. “I really feel like if we had gotten one of those hits and tied it, we were going to win the game. It just felt like we were going to do that. We just couldn’t get the big hit.”

The Salukis found themselves playing uphill the entire Taeg Gollert hit a three-iron shot over the left field wall.

SIU scratched back with a Steven Loden solo shot, his 17th of the season, in the fourth. However, the Bears stretched the lead back to 4-1 in the sixth.

The Salukis finally pulled even, scoring three runs over the sixth and seventh innings. Bennett Eltoft was hit by a pitch to open the sixth, but was erased on a ground ball by Loden. Loden moved to third on Cole Christman’s double, but both scored on Mathieu Vallee’s double.

Christman’s two-out single in the seventh plated the tying run, but the Saluki bullpen gave up a pair of runs in the eighth and ninth innings.

“It was one of those games, there was traffic on both sides,” Rhodes said. “I think maybe we had more hard contact than they had, they just found the line three different times when ours was just foul. The tough thing was, just kind of giving some things away. In the ninth, they probably shouldn’t have scored at all and we given them two runs and it’s a totally different feel, you’re down one instead of three.”

And, Rhodes alluded to a couple of bad breaks the Salukis received.

In the fourth, Christman was on first when Vallee slashed a double to left. The SIU catcher would have scored easily, but the ball bounced over the wall for a ground rule double.

Matt Schark and Kaeber Rog singled to open the SIU fifth, then Pier-Olivier Boucher hit a fly ball to left with both runners on the move. Rog was easily doubled off first to squelch the threat.

“I think when you look at the night, we didn’t have errors on the board, but we gave some stuff away too, like giving them an extra out,” Rhodes said. “We gave them an extra out offensively when we ran into a double play on the steal. Who knows if we don’t get doubled up we have a guy in scoring position, maybe the next guy up puts the ball in play and we score a run. We didn’t play bad, but we didn’t play good enough.”

Christman and Vallee both had three hits for the Salukis. Boucher, Nathan Bandy and Schark had two apiece.

Gollert led the 12-hit Missouri State attack with three hits.

Matt Steidl was tagged with the loss for SIU.

The Salukis and Bears resume the series at 2 p.m. Saturday.