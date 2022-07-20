SIU Baseball | No Salukis selected in MLB Draft

The Southern Illinois baseball team went into this week’s MLB Draft with optimism that it could have a few of its players be selected. However, not a single Saluki name went across the draft ticker after 20 rounds of selections.

“It’s honestly just so hard to get drafted now. Two years ago and beyond, there were 40 rounds of people getting drafted and now there’s only 20,” SIU head coach Lance Rhodes said Tuesday night. “People don’t understand just how many people play baseball until you start looking at that draft tracker — it’s naming players from coast to coast from high school, junior college, Division III, NAIA, D-2, D-1 — there’s just so many players and it’s very difficult to get your name called for the draft.

“We feel it right now because we had two very good players who didn’t get called that had a chance but there’s a lot of schools thinking the same thing as us today who had some really good players who didn’t get that opportunity.”

One name that SIU fans might be completely shocked to not see taken off the board over the three-day event was senior J.T. Weber. But the Massac County product actually did get two calls from Major League teams, but ultimately decided to turn down the opportunity.

“At this point in his life, he decided to hang it up and not play anymore,” Rhodes said.

Shortstop Kaeber Rog and Pier-Olivier Boucher were other players who had interest from scouts and put up the numbers deserving the look, but ultimately will be back in Carbondale for next year.

“Hopefully our guys come back with a chip on their shoulder and get after it and give themselves an opportunity to get drafted next year,” Rhodes said.

Rog led the Salukis with a .362 average and posted a stellar 1.047 OPS with 21 doubles and 14 homers, driving in 56 runs to tie with Weber for the team lead. Boucher also put up strong numbers, batting .325 with a .959 OPS and swiping 10 bags. But production alone isn’t what goes into the MLB Draft process — where each pick has a slot value attached to it, and teams allocate money to certain players depending on perceived “sign signability”.

“It’s so hard describe what all goes into a draft and why people get picked,” Rhodes said. “Some people get picked because the team knows they can only offer a small amount of money and (the kid) will sign. Others, they have to try to put all their money into. It’s a very complicated process.”

Rhodes didn’t talk with any of his players who will be returning to the team next year, allowing them to process the disappointment of not being drafted before he starts talking about next year.

“I wanted to give it a little bit of time before I jump into it as their coach. Obviously there’s a lot of disappointment there because everybody’s dream is to play pro ball,” he said. “The last thing I want to do as the college coach is jump in there and be like ‘Hey, we’ll have you back next year and it’ll be okay.’ They know they’ll be back and they know they’re going to enjoy the experience here and have a good time. Right now, they just need a little bit of time to get over the fact that they didn’t get taken.”

As a coach, Rhodes also has his own emotions to navigate after 20 rounds of not hearing his players’ names get called. He called it a “whirlwind of emotions” going from the excitement of the draft to the disappointment of not hearing them get called, to the excitement of having talented players coming back for another year.

“Whenever one of your players gets drafted, there really isn’t a better feeling. That’s what everybody’s dream and goal is and as a coach, every single day you’re working and trying to get them prepared and get better so they can have that dream. When it actually happens, it’s very satisfying as a coach to know you played a small part in that opportunity,” he said. “When they don’t get drafted — I have that disappointment because they didn’t get taken, but I don’t have that personal heartbreak because it’s not personally me. There is disappointment there because, just like if it was your own kid, you don’t want someone you love to be disappointed. You feel bad for them because you know they feel bad about it.

“Then you kind of look forward to what’s going to happen in a couple of months when they get back on campus and you can work with them again. Obviously, putting a couple of really good players who had good years back on your roster makes you excited about having that type of player and leadership back in your program.”

MLB reduced the number of rounds from 40 to 20 two years ago and also cut the number of affiliated minor league clubs each organization can have. Those two acts have drastically reduced the number of players getting drafted and entering pro ball.

“There’s only 180 roster spots now for their players. Anybody they draft, they have to eliminate somebody from their organization,” Rhodes explained. “It’s just a very difficult thing right now and honestly it’s why the last two years, college baseball has been as it good as it has been because a lot of players playing college baseball now as fourth year juniors or fourth or fifth year seniors, typically in a 40-round draft would never be in college baseball. It’s been good for the college game as far as the competitive balance and having a lot of older players who can compete at a high level in college. It’s definitely changing college baseball.”