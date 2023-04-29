CARBONDALE – It wasn’t a devastating loss by any means, but Southern Illinois’ 5-4 loss to Illinois State University on the baseball diamond Saturday afternoon was most certainly an exercise in frustration.

Frustrating because the Salukis built leads of 3-0 and 4-1, but couldn’t deliver the knockout punch.

Frustrating because they stranded runners on second and third with less than two outs in the sixth inning.

And frustrating because they received a leadoff hit in the bottom of the ninth inning from the hot-hitting No. 9 batter, Matt Schark, but could not drive him in with the tying run.

“We need to have guys step up and get the job done,” said Saluki head coach Lance Rhodes. “We had opportunities with guys to put a ball in play and couldn’t. The biggest thing is that we didn’t execute whenever we needed to. We left too many guys on base and our pitchers gave up too many walks and hit batsmen – too many free bases. Lack of execution cost us.”

After Schark’s single to right to start the ninth, Nathan Bandy struck out looking for the first out.

Rhodes said he passed on the idea of Bandy sacrifice bunting Schark to second to get into scoring position.

“I thought he (Bandy) was going to put it in play” Rhodes said. “Their guy (closer Elijah Dale) has a high strikeout number on the year with a big-time slider. I just didn’t want to put ourselves in a situation where we lost an out (with the sacrifice) and only had two outs to work with.”

After Bandy struck out, Bennett Eltoft singled to right, advancing Schark to third. Eltoft then stole second, leaving runners on second and third with one out.

But Dale buckled down and struck out SIU’s No. 3 and 4 batters – Pier-Olivier Boucher and Ryan Rodriguez – to end the game.

Rhodes said the Salukis dominated ISU starting pitcher Cameron Maybee for three innings and then let him settle in for three more and pitch into the sixth.

“That’s a situation where we got complacent after the fourth run. Whether we thought we were going to cruise through this game and do what we did last night - 10-run them - I don’t know,” Rhodes said. “But when we get them down, we’ve got to hold them down. We can’t let them bet back into the game.”

SIU took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Eltoft singled with one out. Boucher followed suit. He then stole second. Rodriguez next delivered a two-run single. After a base hit by Steven Loden moved Rodriguez to second, an error by the Redbirds’ third baseman allowed Rodriguez to score to make it 3-0.

ISU got one of the runs back in the top of the second off Saluki starter Tanner Lewis. J.T. Sokolove singled home Judah Morris.

Southern responded with a run in the bottom of the third to get its three-run lead back at 4-1. Rodriguez singled and advanced to second when the left fielder bobbled the ball. He came around to score on an RBI sacrifice fly off the bat of Kaeber Rog.

The Redbirds added two runs off Lewis in the fifth to pull within one at 4-3. That would be Lewis’ final inning. He worked five innings, allowed three runs on four hits, struck out seven and walked two.

Shane Wilhelm relieved in the sixth and tossed one scoreless inning.

Scott Harper, however, surrendered the tying run in the seventh as Shay Kubo singled in Auggie Rasmussen, who had doubled. That left the score 4-4. Harper worked a shutout eighth before turning the ball over to Paul Bonzagni in the ninth.

In that frame, ISU’s Shai Robinson drew a one-out walk. Rasmussen sngled to left, advancing Robinson to second. Bonzagni fanned Kubo for the second out, but Daniel Pacella delivered an RBI single to left, which turned out to be the game-winning hit.

ISU improves to 16-23 overall on the spring and is now 5-12 in the Missouri Valley Conference. The Salukis fall to 11-6 in the league and 24-19 overall.

The rubber game of the series is set for 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

“It’s a big game tomorrow,” Rhodes said. “We’ve got to come out and win the series so we can feel good about ourselves going into next week.”