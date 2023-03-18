BOONEVILLE, Miss. – Southern Illinois baseball fell in a slugfest to Illinois Saturday afternoon, 12-10, in the middle game of a series with the Illini. With the win, UI claimed the series after taking the opener Friday.

The Salukis (8-12) outhit Illinois 13-10 in the game, but the Illini were able to come up with key stops on the mound to limit big innings for Southern.

Both squads notched runs in each of the first four innings of play as it wasn't until the bottom of the fifth that SIU reliever Tanner Perry was able to sit down Illinois without a run scoring. Trailing 9-8 after four complete, Cole Christman tied the ballgame at nine with his second home run in as many days and fifth of the season when he snuck a ball over the wall in left field.

Illinois (9-6) answered with three runs in the next two innings to extend their lead to 11-9 on solo home runs. Southern was aided a three-base error in the outfield to start the seventh but would not push the run across as Illinois struck out two and caught Loden at home on a double steal. The Illini answered with a run in the bottom half to push their lead to 12-9.

Pier-Olivier Boucher drove in a run in the eighth for SIU but that would be as close as Southern would get as TJ Constertina closed out the game on the mound for Illinois.

Boucher led SIU with a 3-for-4 day at the plate, including three RBIs. Nathan Bandy, Cole Christman and Noah Cook also went for two hits each.

The Salukis got just 1.1 innings from starting pitcher Easton Dermody. The right-hander gave up five hits and five earned runs while retiring three Illini hitters on punchouts. Tanner Perry went three innings and struck out three and allowed four runs while Paul Bonzagni allowed one run in the final 2.1 innings.

Korey Bunselmeyer picked up the win for Illinois in relief, going 1.2 innings and striking out three. Freshman starter Julius Sanchez went three innings and allowed eight hits and eight runs for UI.

Four Illini hitters had two hits, led by Drake Westcott who was 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs and two walks.

UP NEXT

Southern will look to take the finale with Illinois on Sunday with first pitch set for noon.