CARBONDALE — The SIU baseball team fell behind 4-0 in the top of the fifth and rallied to tie the game in the bottom of ninth, but Kentucky scored in the top of the 10th and the Salukis left two runners on base in the bottom of 10th to fall 5-4 in the first game of a three-game series Friday afternoon at Itchy Jones Stadium.

“I got no satisfaction out of losing to Kentucky, 5-4, at all,” said SIU coach Lance Rhodes. “We have to be able to control the emotions of the game and find ways to win that game."

SIU lost its second game in a row to fall to 6-8 while Kentucky improved to 12-2 with its eighth win in a row. The second game of the series will start at noon Saturday and the final game will start at 1 p.m. Sunday.

“To say we just want to play with a team that is 12-2 or SEC team is not who we are as a program,” Rhodes said. “We pitched it well enough to win tonight and I like the fact that we fought, but we have to step up and get a hit in pressure moments. There is no satisfaction in just playing a good game and losing.”

The Salukis were led at the plate by leadoff batter centerfielder Mathieu Vallee with three hits in six at-bats. First baseman Matt Schark finished with two hits and two RBIs that included his first home run of the season. Cole Christman and Nathan Bandy, who batted eighth and seventh respectively, also finished with two hits.

“We have to be balanced – be good at the top, middle and bottom,” Rhodes said. “Biggest thing is we have to continue to play complete games and hopefully start winning a few these one-run losses we’re having.”

Trailing 5-4, the Salukis opened the bottom of the 10th with Bennett Eltoft fouling out to third base against the third Wildcat pitcher Seth Chavez, who had retired the final two batters in the ninth with runners at first and second.

Bandy then reached base on a dying quail hit to right field and Christman joined him on base on a walk after fouling off three 3-2 pitches. The runners advanced to second and third on a one-hop fielder’s choice ground ball to third by Schark to bring Vallee to the plate.

Vallee came into the at-bat with three hits in his first five at-bats that included a single in the first, a single in the fifth and a single in the ninth where he scored the tying run. The junior fell behind 1-2 in the count but worked it back full by taking two low and inside pitches near the strike zone, but on the next pitch he was caught looking on another low pitch that was closer to the zone to end the game.

Starting pitcher Ben Chapman got off to a rough start hitting the leadoff hitter on the foot on his second pitch, but he recovered to strikeout the next batter on a swinging 3-2 pitch and the runner was thrown out trying to steal on the pitch. The senior right-hander then closed out the top of the first by striking out the third batter swinging.

However, the Salukis got off to a great start in the bottom of first on back-to-back base hits by Vallee and Pier-Olivier Boucher, but Darren Williams got the first out on a fielder’s choice to third off the bat of Kaeber Rog and got out of the inning unscathed, forcing the clean-up batter Ryan Rodriguez to hit into a 6-4-3 double play.

Chapman opened the second by giving up a one-out double over the third bag and into the corner to Hunter Gilliam. Following a strikeout, Chapman walked James McCoy and gave up a line drive to left to Nolan McCarthy to drive in Gilliam from second to give the Wildcats the early lead. Chapman stranded the two runners by striking out Grant Smith on four pitches.

In the top of the third, the Wildcats put two on with one out on walk to Jase Felker and a Texas Leaguer to short right by Devin Burkes. Chapman got the second out on a bouncer to second, but the runners moved up to second and third where Gilliam drove them home on a 2-1 line drive to left to up the lead to 3-0. Chapman got the third out on a fly ball to deep right.

After going down in order in the second, Salukis' Christman led off the third inning with single up the middle. However, he was stranded when Schark was out on a called third strike and two pitches later, Vallee popped out to left fly out to left and Boucher flew out of deep center.

Kentucky threatened to put the game away in the top of the fourth by putting runners at the corners with one out on a double by McCarthy and a Baltimore Chopper by Smith, but Chapman stranded them on a foul pop to third and a fly ball to left.

The Salukis had a chance to cut into the lead in the bottom of the fourth when Rodriguez got on base with one out by beating out a high hopper to deep short, but Williams got the next out himself on a slow roller down the first base line and followed with a pop fly to second base.

The Wildcats were at it again in the top of the fifth starting with a leadoff hit by Burkes and followed by a walk to Emilien Pitre on a 3-2 pitch.

Chapman got the first out on a swinging strikeout, but loaded the bases on another 3-2 pitch walk and forced in a run on a wild pitch to McCoy on an 0-1 pitch. Chapman struck out McCoy and ended his fourth start after 99 pitches, four runs, seven hits, four walks and six strikeouts.

In came right-handed sidewinder Matthew Steidl, who needed just two pitches to shut the rally down, getting McCarthy on a high chopper to third baseman Rodriguez.

The Salukis finally broke through Williams in the bottom of the frame when Christman beat out a high chopper to third base with one out and the ninth man in the order Schark smacked a 2-2 pitch over the fence in right center to cut the lead to 4-2.

Valle followed with an infield hit, but Williams shut the rally down on a fielders’ choice to short and a swinging strikeout.

“It was nice to see Steidl bounce back and throw pretty solid,” Rhodes said. “Hopefully, this gets him on track and we can count on him the rest of the season.”