SIU Baseball | Salukis fall to Little Rock in series opener

Little Rock starter Hayden Arnold pitched seven innings of four-hit baseball to lead the Trojans to a 10-0 win over SIU on Friday afternoon at Gary Hogan Field in the series opener.

Arnold went seven innings and allowed just four hits and one walk while striking out five. The Trojans scratched across three runs over the first three innings off SIU starter Ben Chapman. Little Rock used four hits and three runs to chase Chapman from the game in the fourth, and added four more runs in the inning off of SIU reliever Jordan Gould for good measure.

J.T. Weber hit a two-out double in the first inning for the game's first hit. SIU's best chance came in the fifth inning, as Jeremy Schork drew a four pitch walk and Nick Hagedorn followed with a single to center. Evan Martin then singled to right field to load the bases with one out, but Arnold was able to work his way out of the jam.

SIU's only other hit came to start the sixth inning, as Kaeber Rog extended his hit streak to nine with a single to right field.

With the loss, SIU's seven-game win streak came to an end. Friday's series opening loss marked just the second time this season that SIU's potent offense has been shutout and its four hits were tied for a season-low.

SIU continues its series with a doubleheader against Little Rock on Saturday. First pitch of game one is set for noon.

