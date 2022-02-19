SIU Baseball | Salukis get first win over Louisiana-Monroe

SIU broke open a 4-2 game after 7 innings with 5 runs in the 8th and went on to beat Louisiana-Monroe, 11-3, for the Salukis' first victory of the 2022 season. SIU (1-1) outscored the War Hawks (1-1) 7-0 in the final two innings in Monroe, La.

The Salukis sent 10 men to the plate in the 8th inning en route to scoring five runs on four hits. Back to back singles by Ryan Rodriguez and Cody Cleveland opened the inning. Each moved up one base on the War Hawks' 5th wild pitch of the game. Kaeber Rog drove in Rodriguez with a sacrifice fly. Consecutive intentional walks around a stolen base followed before the Salukis' Zack Jensen drove in Cleveland with a sacrifice fly. Evan Martin followed with an RBI single plating JT Weber for the Salukis' third run of the inning. Purdue transfer Jeremy Schork (3 for 5) drove in Martin and Nick Hagedorn with the final 2 runs of the inning.

SIU added two runs in the 9th. Rog drove in Cleveland with a double. JT Weber followed with a double scoring Rog.

SIU built the 4-2 7th inning lead with single runs in each of the first three innings. Jensen singled in Cleveland in the first inning. Rodriguez' ground out scored Pier Boucher in the second inning. Boucher singled in Jensen in the third inning. Boucher scored on a wild pitch in the 6th innings.

The War Hawks threw seven wild pitches in the game.

ULM scored two runs on three hits off Saluki starter Noah Farmer in the second inning.The War Hawks' third and final run of the game came on a sacrifice fly in the 9th inning.

Reliever Mike Hansell (1-0) scored the win for SIU. He allowed just two base runners in three innings.

Starting pitcher Tylor Jans (0-1) took the loss for ULM.

Schork led SIU with 3 hits. Teammates Weber, Rog, Jensen, and Boucher add two hits apiece. Cleveland scored three of SIU's 11 runs. Boucher scored two.

The two teams play the rubber game of their three game series Sunday at 1:00pm. Jordan Bloemer makes his Saluki debut as SIU's starting pitcher.

