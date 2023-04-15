CARBONDALE – The best way to honor a man like the late Dan Callahan, who meant so much to so many affiliated with the Saluki baseball program, is to win a game on the field.

SIU did exactly that Saturday afternoon in posting a 6-3 Missouri Valley Conference victory over the Evansville Purple Aces in his memory.

Callahan won over 400 games as the team’s head coach from the mid-1990s through 2010.

Saluki head coach Lance Rhodes said he addressed his ballclub prior to the game.

“I wanted our guys to know a little of the back story on Coach Callahan and what he meant to this university,” Rhodes said. “I wanted them to know why his number was being retired today.

“I told the guys that we owed it to Cal and his family to come out and play hard and to play well. That would be the best way we could honor him. And we did that today. I was proud of the way our guys handled themselves."

And it wasn’t only Callahan’s crew that the Salukis wanted to impress Saturday. It was Saluki baseball alumni who were on hand for the retirement of Callahan’s uniform, No. 37.

“A lot of those guys have watched and listened to us from afar and made the long trek back here to Carbondale to see us play in person this weekend,” Rhodes said. “It was important that we play hard and well for them, too, especially after Friday night’s loss when we didn’t play that great.”

SIU jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Cole Christman led off with a double to left. Kaeber Rog walked. Steven Loden followed with an RBI single, driving in Christman. Rog advanced to third on the play after an errant throw by the Evansville centerfielder.

Matt Schark was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Two outs later, Nathan Bandy was hit by a pitch, forcing in a run to make it 2-0. A wild pitch accounted for the third run.

Danny Borgstrom started the frame with a single. Ty Rumsey grounded out to first, advancing the runner to second. Eric Roberts then blasted a double to right, driving in Borgrstrom. He proceed to steal third and then scored on Simon Scherry’s RBI double.

A wild pitch advanced Scherry to third, but Saluki starting pitcher, Jordan Bloemer, worked out of the jam by getting Mark Shallengerger to pop out to second.

The Salukis responded with three more runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a commanding 6-2 lead.

Ryan Rodriguez was hit by a pitch. Rog singled, placing runners on first and second. Loden followed with a three-run homer to right.

“I felt like it was a good day – a great opportunity in front of a lot of people here on Alumni Day,” Loden said. “I was just trying to hit the ball up the middle, put a good swing on the ball, and luckily, it went over the fence. I like low pitches. I feel I can just golf it out.”

Scott Harper relieved Bloemer at the start of the sixth inning and proceeded to work 2 2/3 innings, allowing no runs on four hits. He had four strikeouts and walked two.

Paul Bonzagni got the last out in the eighth thanks to a brilliant defensive play by Rog at shortstop, who dove to his left to come up with the ball off the bat of Rumsey, scrambled to his feet, and tagged second for an inning-ending force out.

Roberts then led off with homer to right to start the top of the ninth, pulling Evansville within three at 6-3, but Bonzagni finished strong, retiring the next three batters to end the game.

The deciding game of the series is set for 1 p.m. Sunday at Itchy Jones Stadium.