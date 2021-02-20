SIU Baseball | Salukis improve to 2-0 with win over Tennessee Tech

"Brad did what he usually does. He scattered hits and went deep into a ballgame. He's so experienced that he never lets any situation phase him. He continues to make pitches and gets us out of the inning," Rhodes said. "Noah had been built up as a starter and could have started this weekend. We thought he would be a valuable asset in the bullpen, and pitch-count wise, we knew he could go multiple innings. He has thrown it so well all preseason. There was some anxiousness because he has battled through so much, but he has thrown so well all preseason that it wasn't a surprise that he threw well today."