SIU Baseball | Salukis name Tribby as pitching coach

SIU baseball coach Lance Rhodes opted to fill the program's pitching coach vacancy from within, naming Austin Tribby to succeed Tim Jamieson on Tuesday.

Tribby served as the Salukis' Director of Pitching Development the last two years, helping the 2022 team win their first Missouri Valley Conference regular season title since 1990. Despite multiple injuries to the starting rotation, SIU led the Valley in wins, innings pitched and earned run average (4.89).

Tribby pitched for Jamieson at Missouri and was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in 2016. Tribby has also served two-year stints as an assistant coach at Division II McKendree and Missouri.

"He is a continual learner who will be able to continue enhancing our pitching staff in all areas," Rhodes said in a press release. "I am excited for our pitchers to be able to grow under his leadership."

Jamieson departed the Salukis in June to become the pitching coach at Memphis.