SIU Baseball | Salukis open season with 8-7 win at Jacksonville State

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — The SIU baseball team held on for an 8-7 win at Jacksonville State on Opening Day. SIU jumped out to an 8-2 lead, and Trey McDaniel nailed it down with a three-inning save.

SIU (1-0) got its offense going early. Ian Walters led off the game with a single and went first-to-third on Nick Neville's single. With two outs, Neville stole second and beat the tag, allowing Walters to score from third. Seven of SIU's eight runs came with two outs.

Vinni Massaglia hit a towering homer to left field in the fourth inning for SIU's only non-two-out RBI. Austin Ulick came through with a clutch two-out, two-run double late in the inning to give SIU a 4-1 lead.

Jacksonville State (0-1) answered SIU's first-inning run with an unearned run of their own in the first frame, but that was the only run allowed by SIU starter Mike Hansell, who went 4.2 innings in his SIU debut. When Jacksonville State loaded the bases in the fifth inning, Matthew Steidl came in and got a groundout to end the threat.