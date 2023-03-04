CARBONDALE – A sweep is just what the Southern Illinois University baseball team needed.

The Salukis entered Saturday’s doubleheader with Ohio University with a 3-6 mark. Eighteen innings and 22 runs later, SIU emerged with a 5-6 mark and looking for a sweep of the Bobcats.

The first game was a slugfest that saw the Salukis squander a 6-0 lead before winning 11-9. The second game saw junior righthander Easton Dermody throw zeroes for seven innings enroute to a 11-3 win.

“With the way we’ve been scuffling on the mound a little bit it was nice to see somebody take over the game and say, ‘I’m going to put you guys on my back and I’m going to get you guys through this game,’” said SIU coach Lance Rhodes. “I really think he could have thrown the eighth and the ninth, but just looking ahead to next week, I was trying to limit the amount of pitches he was going to throw so hopefully he’s more fresh.

“It was really nice to see him do that and take some pressure off our arms.”

And, the Saluki offense made things a bit easier for Dermody, scoring in each of the first four innings.

Pier-Olivier Boucher ripped a shot over the centerfield wall on the third pitch of the game, staking Dermody to a 1-0 lead. SIU added four runs on four hits in the second, got another in the third and two more in the fourth.

Steven Loden, who had three hits in the game, hit a shot halfway up the batter’s eye with Ryan Rodriguez aboard for an 8-0 lead.

Jack Rigoni hit a solo homer later in the game.

“When we get some guys that swing at some good pitches, we can do some damage,” Rhodes said. “Especially some of our left-handed hitters. In this ballpark it’s really nice, the guys that can hit the ball to the opposite field. The ball seems to travel a little better to left field and left-center here. We have a couple lefthanders that have a little pop that way.”

Ohio’s only runs of the game came in the ninth inning.

Loden and Kaeber Rog had three hits apiece in the nightcap. Boucher and Rodriguez each had a pair.

The Salukis locked down the first game 11-9 despite a shaky performance from the bullpen.

SIU seemingly took control of the game in the fifth when they broke up a scoreless tie with six runs.

The Salukis had managed just two hits through the first four innings, but Loden opened the inning with a double off the left field wall. Christman then stepped into a 3-2 pitch that sailed over the wall in center field.

Rodriguez drove in a run and Bennett Eltoft doubled in a pair.

SIU nearly made it a nine-run inning, but centerfielder A.J. Rausch made a leaping catch in dead center to rob Christman of his second home run of the inning.

Unfortunately for SIU, starter Ben Chapman ran out of gas in the sixth. The first five Bobcats reached base before Chapman was lifted for Shane Wilhelm. Four runs scored before Wilhelm was able to subdue Ohio.

The Bobcats roughed up the bullpen for four more runs in the seventh, taking a 8-6 lead. SIU scored three in the bottom of the inning on a bases-loaded double by Steven Loden.

“It’s one of those things right now, we’re trying to find our way on the mound a little bit,” Rhodes said. “We have to win games anyway we can right now. It was nice to see the offense pick up the slack in the first game. We did get some big outs. It didn’t look pretty, but the fact that we still got 27 outs is the name of the game.”

After Ohio tied the game in the eighth, SIU took the lead for good in the bottom of the inning on RBI doubles by Pier-Olivier Boucher and Noah Cook.

The Bobcats loaded the bases in the ninth before Jordan Bloemer finally got Colin Kasperbauer to fly out.

Boucher and Loden both had three hits for SIU. Gideon Antle had four hits and Rausch three for Ohio.