SIU Baseball | Salukis win slugfest to open homestand

CARBONDALE — The No. 22-ranked Southern Illinois University baseball team rallied for three runs in the eighth inning and opened an 11-game homestand Friday night with a 10-7 victory over Arkansas-Little Rock at Itchy Jones Stadium.

The Salukis (19-1) came into the game with 18 wins, which was then tied for the most in the nation with the University of Tennessee, and had most recently thumped Southeast Missouri State, 21-4, on the road Wednesday.

Little Rock, which owns a win over Auburn this season, was coming off a sweep of Sun Belt favorite Texas State. The Trojans are now 9-8 and play the Salukis twice more this weekend.

SIU's winning runs in the eighth came from a sacrifice fly by pinch-hitter Grey Epps that scored J.T. Weber and a two-run blast by Ian Walters for some cushion before Trey McDaniel recorded the final three outs.

Little Rock struck first when Kenny Rodriguez blasted a three-run homer over the fence in the deepest part of center field in the second inning. Had its angle been just a bit sharper, Tristan Peters was ready with a leaping attempt at the wall, but the ball had too much distance and the Trojans had a 3-0 lead against Saluki starter Mike Hansell.