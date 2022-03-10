SIU Baseball | Western Michigan gets win over Salukis

CARBONDALE — The Southern Illinois University baseball team found enough offense to claw back into the game while facing a six-run deficit, but the four runs Western Michigan put up in the eighth inning proved to be the difference as the Broncos outslugged the Salukis, 11-8, in their series opener Thursday evening at Itchy Jones Stadium.

SIU, which hadn’t given up 11 runs in a game yet this season, was back on the field a few hours after coming home from a late-night road game against Arkansas State, but that didn’t matter to head coach Lance Rhodes.

“It is what it is,” Rhodes said. “We had a great day to play and we know we need to play. I’m not going to say that was an excuse to why we played bad. We have to be able to respond and play today even if we did get back late. There’s no reason why we should’ve played as sloppy as we did.”

WMU (2-9) took a 7-1 lead into the seventh-inning stretch after plating two runs in the first, three in the third and two in the seventh. Justin McIntyre, who came into the game with a .182 average, plated three of those runs with an RBI triple in the first and a towering two-run homer in the seventh after teammate Cade Sullivan hit a two-run blast in the second.

The Salukis (11-3) put together a three-run rally with two outs in the bottom half to get back into it. JT Weber, who drove in SIU’s first run with a sac fly in the bottom of the first, started a string of run-scoring singles that was followed by Nathan Bandy and Zack Jensen.

That rally was squashed when relief pitcher Hayden Berg came on and struck out pinch-hitter Darren Taylor.

Then in the eighth, the Broncos loaded the bases against SIU reliever Tanner Lewis, who was then relieved by Trey McDaniel to face Jimmy Allen, the Broncos’ third baseman. Allen missed a grand slam by a few feet but settled for a three-run triple when the ball smacked off the padding.

Ryan Missal followed with a single to bring in Allen and make it 11-4.

“It was just one of those games where we just never got enough going,” Rhodes said, “whether it was on the mound and we didn’t make the right pitch at the right time, or defensively where we didn’t make a play at the time, or just didn’t get enough hits at the right time. It wasn’t clicking on any facet of the game whenever we needed something to be made.

“And when you do that over the course of an entire game, usually the result is what it was and that’s a loss.”

The Salukis got a run back when designated hitter Nick Hagedorn blasted a solo homer in the eighth, then made it interesting in the ninth. Bandy hit into a double play that scored Kaeber Rog, then Jensen was hit by a pitch to extend the game and pinch-hitter Evan Martin went deep to make it 11-8.

But the rally and game ended when Berg struck out Ryan Rodriguez to secure the save.

The double play in the ninth was SIU’s third of the game as the Salukis left eight runners on base in the three-run loss.

“The good thing is that we didn’t quit,” Rhodes said. “We scored seven at the back end of the game and continued to fight all the way through, but you just can’t dig yourself that big of a hole and try to fight out of it.”

SIU finished with a dozen hits as Rog, Weber and Grey Epps all had two each. And it came after Wednesday’s victorious performance in which the Salukis plated 12 runs, reaching double-digits for the seventh time this season.

“I think we felt like at any point we were just going to have a big inning and get right back in the game,” Rhodes said. “It was like we were waiting and waiting to have that big inning and we ran out of time. We can’t wait and wait.

“And defensively there were a couple pitches we didn’t make and we didn’t make a couple plays. All of a sudden, if we make those outs, you wipe off at least three runs on the board and it’s an 8-8 game. It just comes to we didn’t do enough.”

SIU’s Jordan Bloemer (1-1) pitched the first three innings and gave up five runs on six hits. The win went to WMU’s Dan Armbrustmacher, who went five innings and gave up one run and three hits.

Lewis had five strikeouts and gave up just three hits but was tagged with five earned runs in his four innings of relief.

“I appreciate the effort through the entire game,” Rhodes said. “It’s just to be the team that we want to be, we’ve got to execute from start to finish. We’ve got to make more plays than what we made tonight.”

Connor Charping went 3-for-4 and scored three runs from the leadoff spot for the Broncos. Josh Swinehart, Sullivan, McIntyre and Allen all had two hits apiece.

SIU is hoping to face WMU again at 11 a.m. Friday morning, then play a doubleheader either Saturday or Sunday depending on the weather.

“We’ll find a way to get two more games in somehow,” Rhodes said. “We need to play and get back at it.”

