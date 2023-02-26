JACKSONVILLE, Ala. – Jacksonville State beat Southern Illinois, 5-1, on Sunday to win the three-game series, 2-1.

SIU starter Paul Bonzagni (0-1) took the loss for the Salukis (3-5). He gave up a run in the second and four more in the fifth, surrendering 10 hits and three walks in five innings. Southern's bullpen kept it in the game, though, as Sam Replogle and Ben Riffe combined for three scoreless innings out of the pen.

Eli Zielinski (1-0) mostly held Southern's bats in check, pitching six innings for the Gamecocks (3-4) and allowing one run on just three hits, striking out seven.

Trailing, 5-0, the Salukis plated their only run on a sixth-inning ground-out by Ryan Rodriguez that scored Nate Lyons.

Southern had a chance for a big inning in the ninth. After the first two batters were retired, Kaeber Rog walked, Pier-Olivier Boucher singled, and Cole Christman walked to load the bases. JSU closer Reid Fagerstrom came on to get the final out, striking out pinch-hitter Vinni Massaglia to end the game.

Boucher had two more hits today, giving him seven for the series in 13 at-bats. Nathan Bandy also had a pair of hits.

UP NEXT

Southern Illinois returns for its home opener on Tuesday versus Saint Louis. The first pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m.