Sports Column | John Homan: 'The Hill' is alive with sweet sound of baseball

Have you had a chance to see the SIU baseball team in action yet this spring?

Wow, it's so much fun going back to Itchy Jones Stadium these days and watching the Dawgs in action, whether you are seated inside the ballpark or on "The Hill" outside the first base dugout.

The Salukis broke loose last year with a 40-20 season under first-year head coach Lance Rhodes after several years of mediocrity.

And it would appear the Salukis are picking up where they left off, winning 21 of their first 29 games this spring, including two-of-three from Bradley this past weekend to open Missouri Valley Conference play and then following up with an 8-5 win in 11 innings over Murray State University on Tuesday.

Senior slugging outfielder J.T. Weber (Massac County graduate) is among the top home run hitters in the nation with 13 and sports a studly .420 batting average. Junior infielder Kaeber Rog is among the leaders in total hits with 52. He is hitting a robust .400.

The pair has also combined for 64 runs batted in, putting the "O" in offense for SIU.

On the mound, another Massac County product, senior Noah Farmer, is off to a 3-0 start for the Dawgs and leads the team in innings pitched (35) and Earned-Run-Average (3.09). Jordan Gould, a junior reliever for the Salukis, is a Harrisburg grad. He is 2-0 out of the bullpen in 11 appearances.

SPEAKING OF SALUKI STANDOUTS

It was reported Wednesday that John A. Logan College assistant volleyball coach Jessica Whitehead, a Murphysboro High and Saluki alumnus (2013), has accepted an assistant coaching position with the Salukis led by head coach Ed Allen.

Whitehead replaces Tristan Johnson, who was named head coach at North Alabama. Whitehead will assist with all aspects of team training and operations.

Whitehead has served eight seasons as an assistant to Bill Burnside at Logan, where the Vols captured four Great Rivers Athletic Conference and Region 24 titles.

Whitehead was an outstanding outside hitter with the Salukis. Her 1,401 kills still ranks fourth all-time at SIU and her 516 kills her senior year led the Missouri Valley Conference and was second-most all-time at the university.

LOGAN NOTES

Congratulations to Sean East of the Volunteers for winning National Junior College Athletic Association Player of the Year honors. This is no small feat. He is the second Vol in three seasons to win the prestigious award with Jay Scrubb, now with the Los Angeles Clippers, being the other in 2020.

East said he has narrowed his choice of four-year schools for this fall to six, including the likes of Kentucky, Oregon and Missouri. Sadly, SIU is not one of his final six. He said that was because he was never offered.

What's up with that?

I would think my Salukis would at least make the offer to a player of East's talent, even if they didn't feel they had a shot at him.

I wonder how many Logan players have been offered a scholarship over the last 10 years?

John Homan is a sports reporter for The Southern. He can be reached at john.homan@thesouthern.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0