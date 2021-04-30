Where Are The Now? | Former Saluki pitcher, Gooden, cheering on Dawgs

"We had some good teams and Itchy was a great coach to play for," Gooden said. "He knew how to motivate a player. He was also a friend and even father figure at times when players needed him to be. That's what made him so successful.

Gooden added that Jones wanted all of his players to be successful students.

"Work hard in class and play hard between the lines," Gooden said. "Itchy would find a way to push you to get the best out of you."

Gooden said Rhodes reached out to him and other SIU baseball alumni.

"Lance and I have become pretty good friends the last few months. I think he's a class act and a very charismatic guy. He's trying to build a winning program here and he's well on his way."

PRE SIU: Gooden was a two-sport standout athlete at Herrin. In addition to shining on the ball diamond, he was one of the area's premier guards in basketball. He scored over 1,000 career points and was named South Seven All-Conference and All-South multiple times in both sports. He worked his way into the varsity lineup his freshman year and never looked back.

Although the Herrin basketball team never won more than 17 games in any one season from 1982 through 1985, the Tigers were a handful for opponents.