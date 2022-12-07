John A. Logan Men's Basketball | Explosive first half puts Volunteers over Olney

CARTERVILLE — There are some bad men playing the game of basketball at John A. Logan College this season. So bad (in a good way) and oh so gifted.

As great as the Volunteers have been the last few years - and they have been phenomenal, qualifying for the national tournament three of the last four years - they may be dramatically better this year.

And that's saying something.

This is a Logan team that goes 10-to-12 players deep with no noticeable drop off in talent when the starters leave the floor for a breather. These are fast-moving, sharp-shooting athletic machines devouring their competition much like a giant shredder devours paper fed through it.

In a home game with the Blue Knights of Olney Central Wednesday evening, Logan flashed its teeth and proceeded to munch away at the boys from Richland County.

The Volunteers built a 10-3 lead as Quimari Peterson scored the first two of his 13 points. The gap only widened from there.

Curt Lewis followed with a 3-pointer. Peterson scored the next two trips downcourt. Justin Cross followed up with a basket. Isaiah Stafford scored and it was 23-8. Sean Smith scored. Cross scored again. KJ Debrick buried a trifecta. Teon Nesbitt knocked down three consecutive 3-pointers for a 47-15 advantage.

And there was absolutely nothing that Olney head coach James Glash could do to slow the onslaught.

The nation's ninth-ranked Vols pushed out to a 59-24 lead by the intermission and put it on cruise control in the second half en route to a 92-75 win.

With the win, John A. Logan improves to 3-0 in the Great Rivers Athletic Conference and 9-2 overall. Olney falls to 1-1 in league play and 6-4 overall.

"The last few games we've had some really good first halves," said JALC first-year head coach Tyler Smithpeters. "I have to give it to our kids. They came out tonight locked in and played with tremendous energy. Yeah, we had a letdown in the second half, but we had built a 35-point halftime lead. It's hard to maintain that level of intensity over a full game. There's always a natural tendency to let up a little."

Two JALC players - Peterson and Lewis - tallied 13 points each to lead the offense. Also in double figures was Stafford with 12 and Smith with 11. Nesbitt followed with nine. Debrick and Dent checked in with eight each.

Top scorer for the Blue Knights was Mershon Dickerson with 34 points - 24 of those coming in the second half.

Logan plays host to Shawnee College at 3 p.m. Saturday.