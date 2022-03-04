JUCO Basketball | Logan defeats Shawnee to win Region 24 tourney

INA — Sean East went a perfect 18-for-18 from the foul line and scored 33 points as John A. Logan College downed Shawnee Community College, 90-78, Friday night at Waugh Gymnasium to capture the Region 24 Tournament title and capture a third-straight berth in the NJCAA Division I men’s basketball national tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas.

“You’ve got to be extremely happy and excited,” said Logan head coach Kyle Smithpeters. “Three years in a row doesn’t happen very often. It’s a moment we need to enjoy. You’ve got to give Shawnee a lot of credit. They fought and battled and that’s a really good team.”

Cobie Barnes and Tujautae Williams both added 14 points for the Vols in the clincher of what is also now known as the Central District Tournament.

Logan is now 29-3, which is near the top if not the most wins in school history, while Shawnee’s season ends at 18-11.

The Volunteers took an early 5-0 lead with baskets from KJ Debrick and Cam Alford, then found itself up 20-8 at the 11-minute mark after a 3-point play by Debrick and five straight from East, including a coast-to-coast layup and a 3-pointer.

A driving basket from Alford had the Vols ahead 26-15 at just under nine minutes, but the key stretch of the first half came when Logan reeled off an 11-0 run.

That flurry included a 3-pointer from Pinckneyville native Dawson Yates and was capped by a bucket from Detrick Reeves Jr. that made it 43-22 with just under two minutes left before the break.

Shawnee cut the margin to 43-26 at halftime with free throws from Tedrick Washington Jr. and a basket from Adrian Cohen at the buzzer, then went on a charge early in the second half and got within five points.

Logan’s lead was down to 10 when Washington hit a 3-pointer, then down to 48-43 after a steal and layup by Washington and a 3-pointer from Glenn Valentine III.

The Saints got as close as five again twice more, the first with 13:56 left on free throws by AK Hazley, then finally at 57-52 on a layup by Ashton Young.

But then two free throws and a triple by East had the lead back to double digits and the Vols pulled away from there, leading 71-58 on a trey by Reeves and then pushing out with a 9-0 run.

East was a big part of that run with two free throws and a 3-pointer and he also took a charge on Shawnee’s end. The run also included a tip-in and nifty spin move layup by Williams that made it 80-59.

East had 12 of his free throws and 20 of his points in the second half.

“He’s really good,” Smithpeters said. “Sean’s a guy that is in the gym every morning and every evening. He’s really good because he works. When you work really hard at something, you’re going to be special.”

Logan made 27 of its 31 free throws in the game, led by East’s huge night.

Cohen led Shawnee with 25 points, while Washington had 16 and Hazley tallied 14 for the Saints, who went 13-for-18 from the foul line.

East was named the MVP of the tournament and also the Region 24’s Player of the Year after the game. He was joined by Williams, Alford and Barnes as Region 24 award winners. Smithpeters was named the Region 24’s Coach of the Year.

It was also announced that Barnes and East were nominated to become All-Americans later this month.

Logan learns its next opponent during the NJCAA Basketball Championship Selection Show on Sunday at 5:30 p.m., while the national tournament itself begins March 14 and runs through March 19.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0