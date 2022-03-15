JUCO Basketball | Logan takes on Harcum at national tourney

The John A. Logan College men’s basketball team now knows who it will face Wednesday at the NJCAA Division I men’s basketball national tournament and what kind of ammunition it needs to advance.

The Volunteers, who became 29-3 after winning the Central District or Region 24 championship, will try to improve the best record in program history when they face the Bears of Harcum College in a second-round game at noon Wednesday at Hutchinson Sports Arena in Kansas.

Logan received the No. 4 overall seed in the tournament and a first-round bye, while 13-seeded Harcum impressively knocked off Southern Idaho in a first-round game Monday evening.

Harcum is now 31-2 and one win away from tying its own program record for victories. The Bears have won 80 percent of their games and collected at least 20 wins in every season of their existence since 2005, all under head coach Drew Kelly.

Harcum, the Region 19 champion, comes from Philadelphia and boasts itself as the only NJCAA Division I men’s basketball program in the state of Pennsylvania. The school’s campus is only a few blocks away from Temple University.

“Drew Kelly is a great coach,” said Logan head coach Kyle Smithpeters. “He’s been there 17 seasons and won a whole lot of games so they’re very weathered. It’s a very experienced program. But honestly if you get to this point in the season everybody you play is going to be really good.”

Harcum has five players who average double figures in scoring and another right on the edge. The Bears are led by Tre Dinkins at 15.3 points per game, while Mohamed Wague averages 15 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks per contest.

Yazid Powell and Louis Bleechmore both average over 13 points per game and Powell also leads the team in assists at 5.5 per game. Derrius Ward is at 10.4 ppg, while Jordan Martin is right there at 9.1.

Powell is the only sophomore in that group. The rest are freshmen.

“They’re one of the best offensive teams in the country,” Smithpeters said. “They average 92 points per game and shoot the ball well. They have guards that can create and hit shots and their big guy inside is very effective on the block.”

In Monday night’s win, Powell narrowly missed a triple-double with 10 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Bleechmore was the leading scorer with 18, while Wague (17), Dinkins (15) and Ward (13) also hit double figures.

The Bears were 16 of 34 from 3-point range against Southern Idaho with five different players connecting from deep. Dinkins hit five of those on 10 attempts as Harcum raced out to a 47-29 halftime lead and had CSI down by 29 points in the second half.

“We watched them and offensively they’re a very talented team,” Smithpeters said. “They have a lot of offensive firepower that they put on the floor. And they get a day of rest and we’re going to be coming off a 10-day break.

“I’m just really excited about the chance to watch our guys play again. The mindset right now is great. I think we have our best foot moving forward.”

Indeed it will be almost two weeks since Logan took home all the best hardware from the Region 24 tournament after a 90-78 victory over Shawnee in a game at Waugh Gymnasium.

Sean East, a sophomore, led the Vols with 33 points — including an 18-for-18 night at the foul line — on just eight field-goal attempts and left the Rend Lake College campus that night with the MVP awards from the Great Rivers Athletic Conference, the Region 24 and the Central District tournament.

East’s statistics going into the national tournament are 20.3 points per game and 5.7 assists, with free throws going in at 89.1 percent. But he wasn’t the only Logan player to take home hardware.

Cobie Barnes, Tujautae Williams and Cam Alford were also recognized for their fine seasons, in addition to Smithpeters being named Coach of the Year. Barnes is averaging 14.5 points and Williams is at 12.3 after his 14-point, 11-rebound double-double in the Region 24 championship game.

Alford’s recognition from the conference probably had more to do with his leadership than his 9.4 ppg average. He’s part of a loaded backcourt rotation that also includes Pinckneyville’s Dawson Yates, while the Vols have KJ Debrick and Sarion McGee doing the dirty work inside.

And there is a blueprint against Harcum from the GRAC season of sorts, according to Smithpeters, if you mash together both Shawnee and Wabash Valley.

“We get to see a bit of everything with the good teams we play,” Smithpeters said. “That’s the great thing about our league is that we have so many good teams and a lot of parity. It’s good that when you get to our situation you’ve probably seen a lot of what some of these schools have done already so I think we are very well prepared mentally to give Harcum our best shot.”

There were three overtime games in the national tournament’s first day of games, including No. 16 Moberly Area knocking off Pearl River for the right to face No. 1 Salt Lake. Moberly Area, which was one of three teams in the field Logan already faced this season, then rallied from an 18-point halftime deficit and took Salt Lake to the wire Tuesday afternoon but fell, 86-83.

The field also includes Triton, which is coached by former JALC assistant John Clancy, and Indian Hills, which gave the Vols their first of three losses. The No. 2 seed in the 24-team bracket is Dodge City, a Kansas school whose coaching staff includes former Logan assistant TJ Cox.

If Logan beats Harcum, its next opponent will be either No. 5 Chipola or No. 12 Hutchinson, who meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The host city school Hutchinson was one of the three overtime winners on Monday as it beat No. 21 Connors State, 101-98.

But to get there, the Volunteers have to come out loaded for bear.

“It’s the final 16 teams in the country so we need to come out and just make sure we worry about us and play hard,” Smithpeters said. “Play hard, play smart and play together.”

