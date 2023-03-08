INA — When teams shoot poorly from the field and at the free-throw line, they don’t leave the best of impressions. But it’s all about advancing in the postseason, whether it’s an ugly win or a work of art.

Wednesday’s win for the John A. Logan College men’s basketball team might fall under the “ugly” category. The Volunteers posted a 74-63 win over the Olney Central Blue Knights in the semifinals of the Region 24/Central District tournament hosted by Rend Lake College.

Logan now advance to the championship game at 7 p.m. Friday against the winner of Wednesday’s second semifinal game between Southwestern Illinois College and Vincennes University.

The tournament’s top-seeded Volunteers have now won a stunning 26 consecutive games and have a 28-2 overall record. They are the No. 2 ranked team in the nation.

That said, they shot below par from the field by their lofty standards, converting only 30-of-72 shots (42%) and were even worse from beyond the 3-point arc (4-of-21 for 19%, which included a frosty 1-of-11 in the second half or 9%).

They were a little better from the free-throw line (10-of-17 for 58%), but still well short of their average of 71% from the charity stripe.

“Sometimes, the jumper doesn’t come in the bag with you on the way to the game,” said JALC first-year head coach Tyler Smithpeters. “It happens. We found different ways (to win). If you had told me before the game that we would shoot a lot less than 50% from the field and still score 74 points and win by 10 or 12, I’d probably call you a liar.”

Logan trailed by as many as four points in the first half at 21-17 before closing out the half on a 16-8 run to lead 33-29 at the intermission.

The Vols gradually pulled away from the Blue Knights in the second half as led by freshman guard James Dent, who came off the bench and knocked down 5-of-6 shots for 11 points.

The Logan lead grew to as many as 20 points, but Olney whittled the deficit to 15, then 13, and finally 11 by the end of the game.

“We can’t take anything for granted,” Smithpeters said. “If we think we’re going to win and there’s not much time left, we still can’t let up. We’ll learn from this. These guys learn from their mistakes.”

Smithpeters said Dent was indeed a key.

“He can shoot it really well. That’s what he does,” the coach said. “If you’re open, shoot it.”

Smithpeters said it doesn’t matter who the Vols play in the championship game.

“At the end of the day, you have to beat a really good team,” he said. “We just have to stay upbeat as a team. It’s that time of year where you either win or go home. You’re always happy to win at the end of the day.”

Three Vols reached double figures in the win over Olney. Isaiah Stafford paced the offense with 13 points. Quimari Peterson followed with 12 points and Dent finished with 11, all in the second half.

Elijah Jones was one point shy of double digits with nine. KJ Debrick and Sean Smith tossed in eight apiece and Curt Lewis finished with seven, an off game for him offensively, but he was rock solid on defense. Justin Cross added four points.

The Blue Knights, who finish the season 19-11 overall, were led by Delshawn Simms’ 18 points. Benjamin Faatz checked in with 13 points and Jakobe Thompson netted 10.

Mershon Dickerson, the team’s leading scorer, was held to seven points.