HUTCHINSON, Kan. — James Dent shoots a basketball with a languid looseness more suited to a river flowing downstream than the intensity of a quarterfinal round game in a national basketball tournament.

Perhaps that’s why he scored 20 points off the bench Thursday as top-seeded John A. Logan rallied in the last five minutes to stop No. 8 Midland (TX) 74-70 at Hutchinson Sports Arena to earn a spot in the NJCAA Division I semifinals.

Or, according to Volunteers coach Tyler Smithpeters, there was another reason.

“He just makes plays,” Smithpeters said.

Regardless, Dent boosted Logan (31-2) to its 29th straight win and a spot in Friday’s first semifinal at 5 p.m. against either 12th-seeded Tallahassee (FL) or No. 13 Dodge City (Kan.). It’s the Vols’ first appearance in the national semifinals.

And it wouldn’t have happened without Dent, who hit six straight foul shots in the last 3:10, including two that gave Logan the lead for good at 61-59 with 3:10 left. He also sank four free throws in the final minute to keep the Chaparrals (28-7) at bay.

Dent’s first set of free throws came off a missed shot, one of 14 offensive rebounds the Vols grabbed despite fielding a smallball lineup at various points. They played the last 3:36 with a four-guard lineup after 6-10 KJ Debrick fouled out.

Yet Logan found ways to get rebounds and critical stops, cutting off the screen-and-roll action that Midland thrived on as it overcame an early 23-7 deficit and took its first lead inside the 10-minute mark of the second half.

“We were able to switch on everything and come up with stops,” Dent said. “If you look at the last five minutes, the tougher team won.”

Quimari Peterson had something to do with that, too. He made a pair of critical shots down the stretch to give the Vols a 66-60 lead with 2:01 left. After driving the lane to bank in a runner, he took Sean Smith’s pass and buried a cold-blooded 3-pointer from the right wing for a six-point advantage.

Prior to that shot, Peterson was just 5-of-14 from the field and 0-for-2 on 3-pointers.

“We give our guys confidence to take those shots,” Smithpeters said.

The Chaps did a good job of extending the game with layups in the last two minutes, twice closing within two points as Doug Young drove to the cup to cap a 20-point, 22-shot performance. But Isaiah Stafford shut the door for good with a pair of foul shots with 2.0 seconds remaining.

Coming off a 105-85 rout of Monroe (NY) on Tuesday, Logan looked like it would enjoy another easy game. The Vols opened up a 23-7 advantage at the 11:59 mark of the first half when Debrick made two free throws.

Logan defended fiercely, mucking up Midland’s offense to the point where if it were music, it would have been two cymbals randomly clanging together. The Vols made tough shots and worked their way into the bonus early.

Then the game turned. The Chaps finally made it a 5-on-5 endeavor and steadily worked their way into contention. Young and Trent Johnson, who also scored 20 points, led a charge that pulled them within 36-35 before Dent splashed a corner 3 that put Logan up 39-35 at the break.

Midland kept gumming up the Vols’ attack in the first 12-plus minutes of the second half. It led by as many as four with less than eight minutes left before Logan found the winning formula.

“It was a good, hard-fought game,” Dent said. “We made a couple of more plays than they did at the end.”

Peterson finished with 16 points and three steals, while Stafford added 12 points and a game-high eight rebounds. Curt Lewis chipped in 11 despite missing stretches of the second half with leg cramps.

The Vols made just 22-of-60 shots, including 7-of-23 from the 3-point line.

“We didn’t shoot it well but we found a way to win,” Smithpeters said.