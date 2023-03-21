HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Before top-seeded John A. Logan could win its first NJCAA Division I championship, it first had to make history.

That turned out to be relatively easy for the Volunteers on Tuesday in Hutchinson Sports Arena. They canned 16-of-30 3-pointers and led for all but nine seconds of a 105-85 second round rout of 16th-seeded Monroe (NY).

It was Logan’s first-ever win in five attempts at this event and propelled it into a noon quarterfinal on Thursday against 8th-seeded Midland (TX), which toppled No. 9 Chipola (FL) 69-55. It was also its 28th consecutive victory and upped its record to 30-2, marking the first time the program’s ever won 30 games in a year.

The collective reaction from John A. Logan players and coaches was something akin to a yawn right before a nap.

“This was great, but the job’s not done,” said guard Quimari Peterson.

It was Peterson who might have done the most heavy lifting to get the job started. He finished with 19 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds in a team-high 31:39, leading seven players in double figures.

He, Curt Lewis and Isaiah Stafford each splashed 3-pointers in the first three minutes as Logan established an 11-2 lead that quickly grew to 26-7 at the 10:47 mark when James Dent drilled a 3-pointer.

That was more or less the game, even though the Mustangs (29-5) crawled within seven late in the first half. The Vols’ array of 3-point shooters simply kept connecting, usually after an extra pass created a clean look out of an already good look.

Aside from a five-minute stretch late in the first half when Monroe got mileage from a 1-3-1 halfcourt trap to force a handful of Logan’s 14 turnovers, it couldn’t slow the Vols down. They hit 54.5% from the field and finished with an effective shooting percentage of 66.7, thanks to all the 3s.

“We’ve been able to shoot it well all year,” said first-year Logan coach Tyler Smithpeters. “We know what the guys can do and we give them the utmost confidence they need to be able to make those shots.”

Stafford and 6-10 post KJ Debrick each scored 15 points, while Dent collected 14 and six boards in less than 17 minutes. He was one of three reserves to end the day in double figures as the Vols flashed their depth to the tune of 37 points.

Sean Smith hit for 12 and added seven assists in 26 minutes, soaking up the playing time Lewis usually gets. But the team’s leading scorer got just 15 minutes because of foul trouble, although he contributed 11 points.

Elliot Lowndes (Cobden) chipped in 10 points and altered a handful of shots during his 14-plus minutes. He and Debrick combined for 25 points and eight boards, with Debrick also blocking a pair of shots.

Defensively, Logan permitted the Mustangs to hit 12-of-28 3-pointers but forced leading scorer Melvin Council into an inefficient 7-of-22 effort from the field. Council ended the day with 23 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, while Keith Warren scored 19 of his 21 points after halftime.

Not that it mattered. Logan was finally too good and played too well on the stage where it was 0-for-4 before Tuesday.

“We know what our guys can do,” Smithpeters said. “Our depth was huge. It makes it very hard for teams to try and guard us. You try to take away one or two guys, we have six or seven others that can do it.

“We can always play better defense but that was our first game in 10 or 11 days. So we got the jitters out. We got stops when we needed to and we scored when we needed to. So, no complaints.”

And for the first time, the Vols are not one-and-done in Hutch.