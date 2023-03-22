HUTCHINSON, Kan. — To criticize Quimari Peterson’s performance Tuesday was a little bit like quibbling about the Grand Canyon because it has some jagged edges.

All Peterson did for top-seeded John A. Logan in its 105-85 second round rout of Monroe (NY) was score a team-high 19 points, dish out a game-high 10 assists and grab a team-best seven rebounds. He also canned four 3-pointers, made a pair of steals and even blocked a Keith Warren shot in the second half.

But when Peterson was asked if that was one of his top games, he quickly steered the conversation to his four turnovers and the fact that Warren made five straight 3-pointers in the second half.

“My game was OK. I had a few turnovers and a few too many slip-ups on defense,” he said. “It’s got to get better.”

Peterson and the Volunteers will work on improvements and reaching the NJCAA Division I semifinals Thursday at noon in Hutchinson Sports Arena against eighth-seeded Midland (TX). The game can be heard on 103.5 FM, beginning at 11:45 a.m.

Logan looked the part of a top seed for most of its first game, canning 54.5% from the field and sinking 16-of-30 3-pointers. Peterson made 4-of-10, including three in the second half to help keep Monroe at bay.

Despite Peterson’s insistence that he made his share of mistakes, first-year Vols coach Tyler Smithpeters knows that the credits far outweigh the debits when it comes to the 6-1 sophomore from Gary, Ind.

“He did a really good job,” Smithpeters said, “and he can do that any time. He’s a tough, hard-nosed kid that plays hard every day. You can see that.”

Logan’s first-ever win in Hutch was a demonstration of why the selection committee made it the top seed. It put seven players in double figures and tapped into its deep bench for 37 points. Three reserves scored in extra digits.

The Vols (30-2) earned their 28th straight win and set a school record for most victories in a season. They led for all but nine seconds and owned a double-figure lead the entire second half.

“This is a very experienced team, so they know what we need to do and know what we don’t need to do,” Smithpeters said. “Basketball’s a game of runs; we know that. They made some runs but we did a good job of combating that.”

While Logan scored nearly at will for most of its first game, Midland (28-6) leaned on defense for most of its 69-55 win Tuesday against Chipola (FL). The Chaparrals limited Chipola to 34% shooting from the floor, including 3-of-14 on 3-pointers, and earned a 42-32 advantage on the glass.

Doug Young scored 21, just above his 20.6 ppg average, to lead Midland. His 3-pointer just before halftime gave it a 35-32 lead and the Chaps allowed just 23 second half points. Midland also got 14 points and 15 rebounds from Keonte Jones.

“At this time of year, it’s about rebounding and guarding well,” Chaps coach Tra Arnold told the Midland Reporter-Telegram. “I thought we did a good job defending the 3-point line. We fed off our defense. The guys stuck to what our game plan was.”

Midland holds opponents to 58.4 ppg and 38.7% shooting from the field. It limits the opposition to 30.2% 3-point shooting, but the Vols lead the country in 3-point field goal percentage at 43.3%.

The winner advances to Friday’s first semifinal at 5 p.m. against either Dodge City (Kan.), Salt Lake (Utah) or Tallahassee (FL). Dodge City pulled one of the tourney’s biggest upsets in Wednesday’s first game, bouncing fourth-seeded Moberly Area (MO) 77-74.

The tourney’s top shocker came courtesy of Logan’s Great Rivers Athletic Conference rival, Vincennes, on Tuesday night when they eliminated No. 2 Southern Idaho 75-70. Vincennes and No. 7 Northwest Florida State play in the 2 p.m. game Thursday.