HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There’s a theme permeating John A. Logan’s seemingly yearly trip to the NJCAA Division I Championship this week.

It’s time.

Time for the top-seeded Volunteers to do some damage in a tournament where they have struggled to get off the mark, losing as a top seed in each of the last three years and never winning a game.

Time for Logan to make a mark nationally aside from posting gaudy regular season records and taking turns atop the national poll.

Time for, maybe, you know, winning a championship?

“We’ve been talking about this since before the season even started,” said freshman center Elliot Lowndes earlier this month. “The first day last summer, we were talking about Hutch, what we needed to do to get better. We’ve been working on everything. We want this bad.”

A 27-game winning streak, including a 71-56 victory over fourth-seeded Moberly that started it back in November, has brought the Vols (29-2) to this point. With Monday morning’s 83-63 Monroe win over South Georgia State, they now have an opponent on which to focus.

And if that game is any guide, Logan should probably defend with their heels on the 3-point line when this game tips off Tuesday at 2 p.m. Monroe (29-4) connected on 10-of-28 from behind the arc, including a 4-for-8 performance from Tyje Kelton, who finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds.

Melvin Council added 19, just above his team-high scoring average of 18.6, as the Mustangs sank nearly 47% of their field goal attempts and earned a 40-33 advantage on the boards. Monroe shared the ball, earning 19 assists on 29 made buckets.

On paper, this could be a high-scoring game. The Mustangs average 87 ppg and Logan tallies 85.9. The Vols rely on balance rather than a go-to man, with Curt Lewis leading the attack at 14 ppg on 53.7% shooting.

Quimari Peterson chips in 13.3 ppg and 4.7 assists, while Isaiah Stafford scores 12.4 ppg and James Dent adds 10.6. Elijah Jones, Sean Smith and KJ Debrick contribute between 8.0 and 8.6 ppg.

“We have eight guys who can score 20 points per game,” said first-year John A. Logan coach Tyler Smithpeters. “But they put their pride to the side. That says a lot about them. They enjoy each other’s presence.

“We have a lot of guys who can score the ball. We’re hard to guard. It’s very important because that way, everyone plays a role in trying to win a national championship.”

One concern for the Vols could be rust. Their last game was on March 10, when they rallied in the second half to stop Vincennes 73-66 in the title game of the Region 24 Tournament. Peterson scored 23 that night and Lewis finished with 15.

An underrated component of Logan’s success has been defense. They’ve held opponents to 42.6% shooting and 67.9 ppg. That will have to come up big if the Vols are to finally stick around the middle of Kansas for more than a day or two.

“The first game of a tournament is always the toughest,” Smithpeters said. “It has a different vibe to it. But we have some experienced guys. We’ve been taking it day-by-day with a great group of guys. It’s win or go home now.”

This spring, Logan wants to go home later instead of sooner.

And perhaps this time, with a trophy in its bag.

TOURNAMENT NOTES

Logan's game can be heard on 103.5 FM, with pregame coverage starting at 1:45 p.m. ... Vincennes won its opening game on Monday, eliminating Trinity Valley 70-57 to earn a crack at No. 2 seed Southern Idaho on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. ... The tournament's title game will get a national spotlight Saturday with a 1 p.m. start on ESPNU.