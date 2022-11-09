SIU Men's Basketball | 3 Things to Watch: Salukis set to face Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. – SIU shot 58.2% from the field Monday night, drilled a dozen 3-pointers and hung 94 points on Little Rock, which aside from forcing 19 turnovers excelled at no aspect of defense.

When the Salukis enter Gallagher-Iba Arena Thursday night to face Oklahoma State, they’ll face almost the polar opposite of their opening night foe. The Cowboys were ranked by kenpom.com last year as the 4th-most efficient defense in Division I.

It’s more than likely that some of those uncontested looks from the perimeter Monday night will have hands in faces this time – and as often as not, by players taller and more athletic than the ones who flailed and failed in Banterra Center.

This is, according to SIU players and coaches, where their preseason experience should come in handy. That closed scrimmage in Kansas City against Kansas State and the exhibition game at No. 20 Alabama? All valuable prep for the scene in Stillwater, where the crowd is known to get loud.

“I’m hoping the Kansas State game and the Alabama game gave our guys an idea of what it will be like,” said Salukis coach Bryan Mullins. “Oklahoma State’s a great program and a talented team. This is a great opportunity for us.”

Can SIU take advantage of the opportunity to beat a TV league program on the road? Here are three factors that just might determine if it happens:

1. Cut turnovers down

You can get away with 19 turnovers against a team like Little Rock as long as you shoot 58.2% and nearly double it on the boards.

If the regal canines turn it over 19 times at Oklahoma State, they have about as much chance of winning as Mike Gundy does of getting cheered at Oklahoma. Which is to say virtually zero. And the Cowboys boast one of the best turnover rates defensively in Division I.

SIU veterans like guard Lance Jones know that a high turnover game against Oklahoma State is courting disaster.

“We have to limit our turnovers and keep them from getting out into transition,” he said.

It will be guys like Jones, Xavier Johnson, Dalton Banks and Marcus Domask that determine what happens. There will be mistakes, but there can’t be a bunch of them. Not on the road against a good opponent.

2. Stop the ball

The numbers say that the Salukis held Little Rock to 40.6% field goal shooting, including 3 of 18 from 3, on Monday night. A look at a shot chart and the game’s flow peel back another layer.

There were times when SIU, which prides itself on defense, was a little bit fortunate. The Trojans were just 13 of 26 on shots in the lane, a really poor percentage. By contrast, the Salukis canned 18 of 23 attempts in the paint.

There were a couple of occasions where SIU didn’t quite rotate as crisply as it needed to, giving Little Rock clean looks from 3 that it clanked. It wouldn’t have affected the game one way or the other, given the Salukis’ efficiency on offense, but they’ll have to be more on point defensively against a better opponent.

For his part, Mullins liked his team’s first half performance on defense but admitted there were shortcomings in the second half.

“They got to the paint too much in the second half,” he said. “We’ve been stressing to the guys constantly about making them earn tough twos. Little Rock did a good job driving us in the second half; we have to clean that up.”

3. Go get the ball

The impressive things about SIU’s 48-25 rebounding advantage Monday night were that it was really a team effort and that it literally grabbed nearly every board after the first eight minutes. Little Rock owned a 10-7 edge at one point. At halftime, it was 27-13 SIU.

That means the Salukis had 20 of the half’s final 23 rebounds. And they got them from everyone. Clarence Rupert grabbed a game-high eight in 14 minutes off the bench. Jawaun Newton added seven off the pine in 20 minutes.

They allowed just 10 offensive boards on 45 possible caroms and collected 13 offensive boards on 28 available shots, a rate of nearly 50 percent. Whether they can do that against Oklahoma State remains to be seen, but if SIU can win the rebounding, it will boost its chances for a win.

“Different guys stepped up,” Mullins said. “The rebounding thing was a huge emphasis for us over the last week. That was one of the takeaways from Kansas State and Alabama.”