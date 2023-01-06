SIU Men's Basketball | 3 Things to Watch: Salukis try for rare win at UNI

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – It looks unassuming, innocent, unremarkable from the outside. Kind of like the state in which it resides.

But the 6,650-seat McLeod Center, where SIU (12-4, 4-1) tries to extend its winning streak to eight games at 1 p.m. Saturday against Northern Iowa, is a corn-fed snake pit on the inside. If you think the Panthers are an easy mark at 7-8 overall and 3-2 in the Missouri Valley Conference, think again.

Think about 2015, when Roy Williams actually brought North Carolina to town for a game. His star player, Marcus Paige, hailed from Marion, Iowa, roughly an A.J. Green 3-pointer from UNI. The Tar Heels had five future NBA players on the roster. UNI had lost its best player, Seth Tuttle, from an MVC title-winning team.

Final score: UNI 71, UNC 67.

“You start with the players, the coach and the culture,” said Salukis coach Bryan Mullins when asked what makes McLeod Center so tough for a visitor. “They’re consistently near the top of the league. They play the right way and play for each other. They protect their home court.”

So how does SIU do what it’s done only nine times in 32 previous visits to UNI? We look at three ways it can make the magic happen:

1. Hit some shots

This has been an issue at times, especially from the 3-point line. They were 4 of 19 for the second straight game in Wednesday’s 53-49 squeaker over Drake. Over the last four games, they have tried 87 and made 21.

That .241 average might make a baseball player $20 million or more, but it usually won’t do much to enhance a team’s chances of winning. Yet the regal canines have made it happen, thanks to tough defense and the ability to hit a high percentage of their 2-pointers.

But when you’re built to make 3s, as the Salukis are on offense, that 24% is going to have to come up at least 10 percentage points to make the shot worth hoisting. Their 31.9% success rate for the year has to come up at some point, if only because of progression to the mean and all that.

Since they’re facing the Panthers’ pack line defense, which discourages downhill drives to the bucket and forces teams to crank up jumpers, SIU will have to find the range from beyond the arc to enhance its chances of winning.

2. Contain UNI’s 1-2 punch

Saluki fans know that Marcus Domask and Lance Jones usually carry the offensive load, combining to average 31.2 of their 67.2 ppg. Well, the Panthers have a twosome that actually does more scoring than the Domask-Jones combo.

Say hello to Bowen Born (19.3) and Tytan Anderson (14.3), who between them tally nearly 48% of UNI’s offense. They do it in different ways; Born is a 3-point bomber who also generates enough contact to average nearly six foul shots a game and Anderson has taken all but 15 of his 156 shots inside the arc.

They’ve had to take on a heavier load than expected because of injuries and inexperience. Guard Nate Heise played just two games before suffering an injury that eventually ended his season and big man Austin Phyfe never made it on the floor due to blood clots in his lungs and legs.

Guys like Trey Campbell and Michael Duax are receiving on-the-job training under trying circumstances. On nights where they offer some scoring punch to complement Born and Anderson, this team can beat anyone in the league. SIU can’t let that happen.

3. Don’t be satisfied

Shortly after the win over Drake, JD Muila, who played a huge role in the comeback from a 16-3 deficit with 10 rebounds and terrific post defense, was asked about the importance of moving on to the next game.

“No time to celebrate,” he said. “We’re on to the next game already. We’re ready to go out there and get it done.”

This will be a test of how sharp the Salukis’ focus really is. With a trip to MVC leader Indiana State set for Wednesday night, some might start thinking ahead to that one. History has shown that thinking ahead to another game when one has a game to play at UNI probably isn’t a wise decision.

The first 10 minutes of this game might be particularly instructive as to SIU’s chances of winning. If it’s locked in on defense and working hard for good shots, then it can win. If not, well, McLeod Center might just claim another maroon and white victim.