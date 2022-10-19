SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis picked third in MVC preseason poll

The SIU men's basketball team was selected to finish third in the Missouri Valley Conference preseason poll that was released Wednesday morning.

The Salukis received one first place vote from the 54-voter panel composed of media, coaches and sports information directors around the conference. Drake earned all but two first place votes and was No. 1, with Bradley getting the other first place vote and being tabbed for second.

Missouri State, Northern Iowa and Belmont were picked 4-6, followed by Indiana State, Murray State and Valparaiso. Rounding out the preseason picks were Illinois State, UIC and Evansville.

Individually, SIU forward Marcus Domask was named to the first team and guard Lance Jones was a second team pick. Domask led the team in scoring (15.1), rebounding (5.2) and assists (3.9), becoming just the third player in school history to lead in all three categories in the same year.

Jones tallied 14.8 ppg and led the conference in steals with 1.9 per game. He was an All-MVC Defensive Team pick last year. Drake's Tucker DeVries was selected as the preseason Player of the Year.

The Salukis are scheduled to scrimmage Kansas State on Saturday in Kansas City -- it is considered a "secret" scrimmage, meaning media won't be allowed to watch -- and travel to Alabama for a charity exhibition game on Oct. 29.

SIU opens the season at 7 p.m. Nov. 7 in Banterra Center against Little Rock.