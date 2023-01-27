Sports Column | Bucky Dent: The night SIU, Murray State became rivals

As it stands right now, Missouri Valley Conference administrators and fans should be rooting like hell for an SIU-Murray State matchup at Arch Madness.

Because with apologies to Bradley-Illinois State, Drake-UNI and Evansville-Indiana State, that’s about to become the hottest rivalry in the Valley. If you don’t believe me, watch the second half of Tuesday night’s 68-64 Salukis win in Banterra Center.

There was an edge to that half that hasn’t been seen at the Bank in a while. It took the teams exactly 15 seconds to get into a dustup after the first play of the half, a foul on Xavier Johnson.

Clarence Rupert and Murray State’s DJ Burns earned double technicals for their role in the situation. The whistle hurt the Racers much more than the Salukis, because it was Burns’ third foul. When he drew his fourth less than four minutes later, he was basically done for the night.

And we haven’t gotten into all the chirping the teams did at each other during the half, or apparently in the handshake line after the game that boiled over. Good thing Murray State assistants and the SIU coaching staff got involved in separating everyone or it might have been a bad scene.

I would include Racers head coach Steve Prohm in that category, except he was more interested in following the Rick Crawford-led officiating crew off the floor so that he could tell them what improvements they needed to make.

Prohm also should have earned a technical late in the first half for racing out to the foul line in front of his bench to protest a ticky-tack offensive foul call. Had the officials done that, things might not have escalated to the level they did after the game.

But honestly, rivalries are born in part from rancor, hurt feelings, dramatic moments and cheeky comments. Tuesday night’s game included all those things.

I’m sure most Murray State fans took umbrage with Salukis coach Bryan Mullins’ postgame comments when I asked him about this becoming a rivalry.

“We want to have rivalries with NCAA Tournament programs,” he said. “They’re two hours away and them and Evansville are the two closest Valley schools to us. If we continue to play them twice a year, it’s definitely (a rivalry).

“Our fan base is awesome, their fan base is good but not as good as ours. But decent. If we play them again in Arch Madness, it will be another highly physical, competitive game.”

Racer fans are known for being some of the most passionate around. On Tuesday night, so were SIU supporters. Since I’ve been on the beat, that’s the first time I’ve seen an entire Saluki home crowd be that invested in the outcome of a game for the full 40 minutes.

When I covered Virginia Tech during the Seth Greenberg era in the 2000s, he talked of conference games as though they were events. This one felt like an event, even more so than the New Year’s Day game with Belmont because it took a half for the crowd that day to make noise.

Tuesday night’s audience came to yell from start to finish. Don’t think others around the league didn’t take notice of what went on down here. And I can tell you SIU players believe 6,507 people making lots of noise for the home team makes a difference at the end of a tight game.

I can also tell you I’m one of those hoping we see a third round of Racers vs. Salukis in March. Because that means the folks at Enterprise Center had better take the curtains off the upper deck to accommodate all the fans that will drive up I-24, 57 and 64.