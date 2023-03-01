In its first season as a 12-team league, the Missouri Valley Conference wasn’t all it was cracked up to be.

Sure, there were good stories, such as Belmont having an immediate impact in its first year in the conference and Bradley winning its last 10 games to earn an outright regular season title. There was also the start of a potentially great rivalry between SIU and Murray State, as well as Indiana State defying modest preseason predictions to become a contender.

But overall, the Valley disappointed. It now trails the Ivy League in conference NET rankings, something that seemed illogical just a decade ago. It will be a one-bid league for the second straight year, which looks a heck of a lot more like a trend instead of an outlier.

Nevertheless, Arch Madness starts on Thursday in St. Louis’ Enterprise Center. Twelve teams are chasing the same thing – the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Bradley, Drake, SIU and Belmont are three wins away and everyone else needs four.

How did everyone get to the positions they presently occupy? Let’s take a look at each team in the league, complete with a brief overview of their season, who they might want to see in St. Louis and who they would like to avoid:

BRADLEY

Picked second in the league’s preseason poll, the Braves (23-8, 16-4) hit their stride in late January and never looked back. They stared down all the other contenders and beat them with excellent defense, plus a balanced scoring attack.

Rienk Mast (14 ppg, 8 reb) and Malevy Leons (11.6 ppg, 6.1 reb) are likely to win Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, respectively. Ja’Shon Henry (9.4 ppg) was the best sixth man in the league and their backcourt is full of guys who can go off on any night.

Likes to Face: SIU, which it held to 52 and 48 points in sweeping the season series. The long-armed Leons makes it tough for Marcus Domask to score in isolation sets and Bradley has been able to do just enough damage on the offensive boards to beat the Salukis.

Hates to Face: Belmont, which swept the season series in a pair of tight games. The Bruins averaged just over 70 ppg because they have good shooters and get the ball movement against the Braves that allows them to get clean looks.

DRAKE

A consensus preseason favorite, the Bulldogs (24-7, 15-5) bounced back from a 2-3 start to win 13 of 14 games before being shackled in Peoria on Sunday. Bradley stopped them 73-61, holding leading scorer Tucker DeVries to 11 points on 3 of 13 shooting.

But Drake has its last shot at making noise this weekend. Its senior-laden lineup would love nothing more than to avenge consecutive losses in MVC title games. Betting against guys like Roman Penn, Garrett Sturtz and D.J. Wilkins is a risky proposition.

Likes to Face: Belmont, which it swept in the regular season by an average of 17 points per game. The win in Nashville on Jan. 29 was really impressive because DeVries was sidelined with an elbow infection, but the Bulldogs used balance and defense to frustrate the Bruins.

Hates to Face: Missouri State, which has the sixth seed in the tournament but swept Drake. That includes an overtime win on Jan. 18 in Des Moines that saw the Bulldogs gas a 13-point halftime lead. The Bears’ length and strength bothered Drake a lot in both matchups.

SIU

The Salukis (22-9, 14-6) spent about half the conference season sharing or holding the lead, but a lack of offense came back to haunt them in two close losses to Bradley. They averaged only 53 ppg in February defeats to the Braves and Drake.

A six-win improvement over last year wasn’t completely unexpected, given how coach Bryan Mullins fortified his roster through the transfer portal. But nearly half the scoring load was still shouldered by seniors Marcus Domask and Lance Jones.

Likes to Face: Belmont, which had trouble coping with SIU’s physical defense during a 63-45 beating on New Year’s Day at Banterra Center. When the Salukis got going on offense in the second half, outscoring the Bruins 40-17, the game was decided.

Hates to Face: Bradley, which beat SIU 62-52 and 50-48 last month because of its defense. The Salukis got stagnant for long stretches against the Braves’ length that walled off the lane. SIU also couldn’t consistently knock down 3-pointers.

BELMONT

The Bruins’ stretch of 17 straight years with first or second place finishes in their league ended this year, but a 14-6 MVC mark certainly was notable for their first spin around the Valley. Many thought a .500 mark would have been good, given their losses to graduation.

Ben Sheppard lived up to and perhaps beyond expectations, but newcomers like Drew Friburg and freshman guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie helped Belmont (21-10) stay up to standard. And the Bruins learned to adapt to more physical play in the MVC as the year progressed.

Likes to Face: Bradley, believe it or not. Belmont cracked the code on the defensive-minded Braves for a season sweep by using good ball movement to create open shots. That included the Braves’ only home loss in conference play on a last-second bucket by Sheppard.

Hates to Face: Drake, which simply dominated the Bruins in 18 and 14-point wins less than a month apart. The Bulldogs completely shut off the 3-point line and shot well in both games, averaging 74.5 ppg as Roman Penn had his way with the Belmont defense.

INDIANA STATE

The most improved team in the league? Easy answer. Josh Schertz’s Sycamores doubled their win total in his second year with the program and enjoyed winning streaks of six and seven games in league play. But two losses in the final week dropped them out of a bye and into fifth place.

It will be tough to win four games in four days, but Indiana State’s equipped to give it a good try. It plays at a good tempo, using the 3-point line well and also possessing the ability to get to the line. And its length makes it good defensively, although it was less consistent on that end last week.

Likes to Face: Drake, who the Sycamores (20-11, 13-7) nearly swept, coming within a Wilkins 3-pointer back in January of pulling off the feat. Indiana State drilled 11 3s in a 75-73 win on Nov. 30 that also saw it make more free throws (20) than the Bulldogs attempted (19).

Hates to Face: Missouri State, who swept the Sycamores largely because its defense held them to 62 points in each game. Indiana State didn’t make a 3 until the second half of Sunday’s 66-62 setback and made just 6-of-23 in a 64-62 defeat in January.

MISSOURI STATE

If you’re looking for a sleeper this week, you could do worse than the Bears (16-14, 12-8). Injuries have forced coach Dana Ford to redo his lineup a few times this year, but they’ve been able to stay competitive and beat most of the top teams in the league.

Missouri State’s length and athletic ability makes it good defensively and also allows it to play volleyball on the offensive glass when they’re misfiring. Donovan Clay is one of the top all-around players in the Valley and Alston Mason is capable of scoring 20 any time out.

Likes to Face: Drake, who the Bears swept because they held it to 49 at home and then rallied from 13 down in the rematch to beat it in Des Moines. The Bulldogs, normally a team that makes the extra pass on offense, had just five assists in the teams’ second matchup.

Hates to Face: Bradley, which swept it and allowed just 47 ppg in the two games. Missouri State made only 36-of-111 attempts in the two games, including a pitiful 9-of-47 from the 3-point line, and couldn’t do enough damage on the offensive glass to overcome that poor shooting.

MURRAY STATE

The Racers’ first trip around the Valley featured some big wins (Bradley and Belmont at home), the start of a new rivalry (SIU) and perhaps the realization that winning in the MVC won’t be quite as easy as it was in the OVC.

Murray State (16-14, 11-9) will be dangerous if Rob Perry (14.1 ppg) and Jamari Smith (11.5) get going in St. Louis. The Racers need to stay out of foul trouble because they don’t have the depth of other teams in the league. That hurt them at times against the league’s top teams.

Likes to Face: Bradley, which it beat on Jan. 4 in Murray when Murray State held it to 34.5% from the field and got a double-double from DJ Burns (16 points, 10 rebounds) in a 67-58 decision. The Racers led for the first 10 minutes in the rematch last month before being buried 83-48.

Hates to Face: Drake, which steamrollered it by a combined 42 points in the teams’ meetings. Murray State simply couldn’t cope with the Bulldogs’ balance or experience in a 92-68 home loss last month as they canned 58.9% from the field, including 12-of-21 from 3-point range.

NORTHERN IOWA

The Panthers fared well for half the conference season until injuries exposed a lack of depth. They lost eight of their last nine and finished at 13-17 overall, going 9-11 in the Valley for a rare losing record under 17th-year coach Ben Jacobson.

Bowen Born (17.2 ppg) and Tytan Anderson (12.6 ppg, 8.8 reb) were reliable, but an otherwise young team hit the wall when the calendar hit February. Losing Nate Heise (12 ppg) after just two games to a season-ending injury was a blow this team couldn’t afford.

Likes to Face: Valparaiso, who UNI swept as its offense averaged 73 ppg. In a 77-66 win on Jan. 25, the Panthers made nearly twice as many free throws (23) as the Beacons tried (12). Anderson averaged 16.5 ppg and 11 boards in the teams’ meetings.

Hates to Face: Bradley, which shot at a national championship level in a 77-69 win on Feb. 4 in Cedar Falls. The Braves sank 16 of 26 3-pointers for an effective field goal percentage of 70.6 to finish off the sweep; they won by 15 on Nov. 30 in Peoria.

ILLINOIS STATE

Not much was expected from Ryan Pedon’s first team and the Redbirds indeed stayed near the league’s bottom at 11-20, 6-14. They did post home wins over SIU and Belmont, but generally struggled to find the consistency top teams have.

When Illinois State had a lead, it usually won because it hit nearly 80% at the line, good for third in Division I. But the Redbirds made only 43.4% of their shots and averaged 66.6 ppg, 311th in Division I. And they had one of the worst assist-turnover ratios in the country at 0.8.

Likes to Face: Belmont, who they scored 81 ppg against while splitting two games. Liam McChesney, who looks like an All-MVC guy twice a month, exploded for 25 in the teams’ first meeting back in December. ISU matched up pretty well against the Bruins.

Hates to Face: Indiana State, which carved them up twice in 76-67 and 80-64 wins. The Sycamores’ offense was more than the Redbirds could handle, hitting 60% in the first meeting and going 30-35 at the line last month in Terre Haute.

VALPARAISO

The Beacons got off to an 0-7 start in the league but actually played decently after that. They had Drake beaten last month before a double overtime loss at home and nearly stopped SIU at home before fading just enough down the stretch.

But Valpo was 11-20, 5-15 for a reason – it just didn’t have enough depth. Ben Krikke and Kobe King were its only consistent scorers from game-to-game and it didn’t have enough rim protection to keep opponents from getting to the bucket.

Likes to Face: Illinois State, mainly because Quinton Green went nuts in two wins over the Redbirds, averaging 25.5 ppg and going 12-of-18 on 3-pointers. If Green could have played Illinois State more often, he might have won Player of the Year honors.

Hates to Face: Indiana State, which used defense to stop the Beacons in both matchups. They averaged just 56 ppg and that’s not going to cut it against a team that can score as easily as the Sycamores do. The average margin of defeat was 20 points.

UIC

The Flames’ inaugural voyage in the Valley was predictably rocky at 12-19 overall and 4-16 in the league. But as the season progressed, they found ways to compete and make things hard for some of the top teams in the conference.

Jace Carter, Tre Anderson and Toby Okani supplied double-figure scoring and UIC led the league in blocked shots. But a lack of depth hurt it in tight games and 65.8% foul shooting cost it a couple of games as well. However, it could still be a tough out for Missouri State Thursday night.

Likes to Face: Evansville, which it swept in the regular season because it averaged 76 ppg, about 10 more than it scored during the regular season. The Flames even won at Evansville on Feb. 22 with just seven available players due to COVID-19.

Hates to Face: Indiana State, which swept them with almost identical final scores – 80-60 in Terre Haute, 79-60 in Chicago. The Sycamores shot better than 52% in both matchups and also used their length to make it hard on UIC to connect on 3-pointers.

EVANSVILLE

Not being hired until May 24 made it impossible for David Ragland to construct a competitive team in his first year. The 5-26 record and 1-19 conference mark can be blamed on administration who waited two months to gas a coach (Todd Lickliter) they weren’t going to keep.

From all accounts, Ragland has scored some recruiting wins that should beef up a talent and depth-shy roster for next year. Coaches around the league respect what he’s trying to do to build a winning culture with the Purple Aces. He needs two more years before he can be graded on his record.

Likes to Face: Northern Iowa, the only league team Evansville beat this year. And the 71-59 win on Feb. 8 really wasn’t that close. The Aces made shots at a 60% clip in the first half to build a 17-point halftime lead and forced 19 turnovers.

Hates to Face: Bradley, which inflicted some unspeakable indignities on Evansville in a 91-46 blowout on Jan. 11 in Peoria. The Braves hit nearly as many 3s (12) as the Aces made field goals (16). A 37-22 rebounding discrepancy drove the point home further.