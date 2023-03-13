MARION — The John A. Logan College men's basketball team was awarded the No. 1 overall seed in a 24-team national tournament field Sunday evening when the postseason brackets were announced by the National Junior College Athletic Association on a live webcast. The national tournament for junior college teams is played in Hutchinson, Kansas from March 20-25.

The top eight seeds all receive a first-round bye. Logan will play at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 against the winner of Monday's game between Monroe (New York) Community College (28-4) and South Georgia State (26-7). Should the Vols win that game, they would advance to the quarterfinals Thursday. The semifinals are Friday and the finale is on March 25.

"We will try to get over there and watch that first game Monday (March 20) between Monroe and South Georgia State," Tyler Smithpeters said. "It's the first game of the tournament. It doesn't really matter who we play. We have to win our first game before we can think about the next game."

Logan has not won a single national tournament game in four previous trips to Hutchinson. But this may indeed be the year to make a deep tourney run. The Volunteers have won 27 straight games and have not lost a game since mid-November. They stand 29-2 overall. Logan qualified for nationals by winning the Region 24/Central District tournament over Vincennes this past Friday at Rend Lake College.

The team and extended Logan family gathered at Mackie's Pizza in Marion to watch the bracket reveal Sunday.

Smithpeters said his ballclub deserves the top seed.

"Our guys worked hard for it," he said. "I think we've known since they got here last summer that we had a chance to be a really good team and they've done just that."

Smithpeters said having 11 days off in between games should be an advantage.

"It's been a long season - a tough season," he said. "We've had some really hard games, especially three in five days at Rend Lake. We'll let them rest up for now and get their legs back and then get back to doing what we've been doing."

JALC President Dr. Kirk Overstreet attended Sunday's celebration and addressed the team, telling the players and coaches how proud the college is of their accomplishments.

"This is a special team," he said. "To be the No. 1 seed, to win by the scores that they have this year, and to have the overall GPA (grade-point-average) is saying something."

Overstreet said the entire Southern Illinois region has taken notice.

"Junior colleges don't get the punch that some of our university partners do," he said. "To be No. 1 in the nation is a fanastic feeling, especially for our student-athletes. I'm really excited for them to get out there and show their mettle."

Sophomore center KJ Debrick said the Vols can't wait to prove their worth at the national tournament.

"It's a whole new season," he said. "This is a whole other monster compared to our Region 24 Tournament. We're going to play hard and give it all we've got - 100% every time we get on the floor. We get better every day. It's all about maintaining and playing hard for that 40 minutes. We're going to make the best of it."