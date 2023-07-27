SIU’s two biggest losses via the transfer portal were Marcus Domask and Lance Jones, who transferred to Illinois and Purdue, respectively. As of now, the Salukis aren’t scheduled to play either team, so neither one will have a chance to bite the hand that figuratively fed them.

On the other hand, Dalton Banks will.

The 6-2 guard, a key reserve off the bench most of the last three years for Bryan Mullins, departed the program in the offseason for Ryan Pedon’s building program at Illinois State. Banks hasn’t practiced yet for the Redbirds because of an injury that required surgery but Pedon gushed about his new player’s mental and physical skills on Tuesday.

“Dalton is an impressive young man,” Pedon said during the Missouri Valley Conference coaches’ Zoom call. “A very cognitive basketball player, a thinker. I had great respect for him competing against him during conference season.

“You see all of the teams play so much in our league and we were always big fans of his in our office. We value some of the things SIU values. He brings an element of leadership he’ll grow into and an element of maturity.”

Banks played in 89 games the last three years for the Salukis, earning 15 starts. Fourteen of those came in 2021-22, when he took over at point guard late in the season in order to allow Jones to play at the shooting guard position. Banks never averaged more than the 6.2 ppg he scored as a freshman but was a willing defender and passer.

It was the passing skill that Pedon most noticed when analyzing him as a player.

“He’s got the ability to play-make and he’s a gifted passer,” Pedon said. “Those things are like gold around here.”

Banks’ ability to pass for profit while avoiding turnovers should come in handy for a team that last year compiled 121 more turnovers than assists, which helps explain an 11-21 record.

BENSON IMPROVES

Mount Vernon product N.J. Benson is likely to be a more important part of this year’s Missouri State team, according to coach Dana Ford.

Benson showed flashes of brilliance in some of his 27 games last year, grabbing 12 rebounds in 26 minutes at Bradley and scoring eight points with eight boards in a win at UIC. He averaged 2.8 points and 2.5 rebounds in 9.4 minutes per game.

His rebound rate of one every 3.7 minutes adds up to roughly eight rebounds over 30 minutes, which is the average amount of playing time for a starter. That’s one way to get a coach’s attention. Ford said Benson has found other ways to earn more minutes.

“He’s had a good summer and he’s a guy who would play more in the first five games this year than he did last year,” Ford said of Benson’s development. “He has made those type of strides and his confidence is high.

“I’ve always known he was full of intention. He just wasn’t ready from a mental standpoint last year and with that one year of experience, he has made great strides.”

Ford said the 6-8, 225-pound Benson has worked constantly on becoming a better foul shooter this summer. Benson made only 13 of 37 attempts last year.

PORTAL CLOSED

Northern Iowa was one of just six Division I programs that didn’t lose a player to the transfer portal. That’s particularly notable because the Panthers relied almost exclusively on underclass players last year. They return 91% of their scoring in 2023-24.

UNI coach Ben Jacobson wasted little time checking the pulse of his players when last year ended to see what their intentions were.

“They had already turned their attention to next year,” he said. “We knew right away they were coming back and we felt great about that.”

The Panthers added one player through the portal – 6-10 center Jacob Hutson. If the name sounds vaguely familiar, it’s because he started two years ago when Loyola ended its run in the MVC by winning the conference tournament.