Bearing down: Baylor routs Houston 78-59 to reach title game

INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly two decades ago, Scott Drew decided to leave his comfort zone at tiny Valparaiso for the scandal-plagued basketball program at Baylor, explaining to his father that there was nowhere for the Bears to go but up.

Now, they're one win away from the top.

Led by Jared Butler and the rest of their brilliant backcourt, a defense that refused to give Houston an inch, and a coach intent on making the most of his first trip to the Final Four, the Bears roared Saturday night in their first appearance in the NCAA Tournament semifinals in 71 long years.

Butler scored 17 points, but just about everyone from Baylor (27-2) got in on the act. The Bears had five players score in double figures. They built a 45-20 lead by halftime and coasted the rest of the way to their second title game.

They'll face Gonzaga, the overall No. 1 seed, or upstart UCLA on Monday night for their first national championship.

—Associated Press

