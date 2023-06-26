If a Twitter report from college basketball analyst Rocco Miller is correct, SIU men’s basketball fans can count on spending the days before Thanksgiving in Mexico.

Miller divulged on Thursday that sources told him the Salukis would join James Madison, Fresno State and New Mexico State in the Riviera Bracket of the 16th Cancun Challenge on November 21-22. The event is held at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, located about 45 minutes south of Cancun.

It’s played in the resort’s convention center ballroom that is converted into an arena that seats about 2,000 fans. Last year’s tournament went to Auburn, which edged Northwestern 43-42 in a rockfight of a championship game.

Two current Missouri Valley Conference schools have won this tournament in the last decade – Northern Iowa in 2014 and Bradley in 2018. Wichita State captured the 2012 Cancun title in one of its last years in the Valley.

The Cancun Challenge has a history of illustrious champions. Kentucky (2009), Missouri (2010), Illinois (2011), Wisconsin (2013), Maryland (2015) and Purdue (2016) are just some of the past titlists. Saint Louis also won the event two years ago.

Of the other programs in Cancun, James Madison is coming off a 22-win season that saw it reach the Sun Belt Conference Tournament semifinals. Fresno State was 11-20, although one of the 20 was a two-point home loss to a San Diego State team that played for the national title in April.

As for New Mexico State, its season was canceled on February 12 with six games left after first-year coach Greg Heiar lost control of the program. A player exchanged gunfire with a student from rival New Mexico and killed him, although he wasn’t charged because it was ruled he acted in self-defense.

Later, three players ganged up on a teammate. A police report mentioned a possible charge of criminal sexual conduct. Heiar was fired on February 14 but athletic director Mario Moccia, once the AD at SIU, has kept his job.

MVC TOURNEY SITES SET

The Valley on Friday announced all its postseason sites for the 2023-24 school year with the exception of baseball and tennis, which it expects to announce next month.

It will play the men’s basketball tournament in St. Louis for the 34th straight year, with Enterprise Center hosting for the 30th straight time from March 7-10. The women’s tournament will take place in Moline for the 8th straight season from March 14-17.

Missouri State gets to host the volleyball tourney from Nov. 19-22 and the men’s golf tourney from April 21-23. Annbriar Golf Course in Waterloo, just a stone’s throw from the MVC offices in St. Louis, will welcome the women’s golf tourney for the second straight year from April 14-16.

Illinois State gets to host the softball tournament from May 8-11 and if form of the last two years holds, it might win it. Tourney hosts Missouri State (2022) and SIU (2023) have turned home-field advantage into the league’s auto-bid to the NCAA tourney.

Other schools handed hosting responsibilities are Belmont (cross country), Evansville (swimming and diving) and Indiana State (outdoor track & field). UIC and Valparaiso will join forces to host the indoor track & field event in Chicago.

THREE-DOT STUFF

Bradley’s men’s basketball team will be the MVC representative at the SoCal Challenge in November in San Juan Capistrano. The Braves join California, Tulane and UTEP in the four-team event. SIU played in the tournament last November and finished third, losing to UNLV in the first round and overtiming Cal Baptist for third place. … Indiana State baseball coach Mitch Hannahs cashed in on his team’s run to an NCAA Super-Regional, signing a five-year contract extension last week. The Sycamores won the MVC regular season and tournament titles, then a regional on their field before falling to TCU in the super. … Former Northern Iowa women’s basketball standout Brittni Donaldson was recently named an assistant coach by the Atlanta Hawks, making her the first woman to serve on the bench in the franchise’s 76-year history. Donaldson still holds the UNI record for 3-pointers in a game with eight against Drake in 2013.