Evansville upsets Missouri State, will take 5th seed into Arch Madness

ST. LOUIS — Nationally ranked Loyola (21-4, 16-2 MVC) is the State Farm MVC Tournament top seed after earning the league’s regular-season men’s basketball title for the third time in the past four seasons Saturday.
The Ramblers' overtime victory over visiting Southern Illinois was the 21st-ranked Ramblers’ 16th league win, setting a school record for conference victories in a season, surpassing the previous mark of 15 set by the 2017-18 squad that would ultimately reach the NCAA Final Four.
The 16-win league season represents the most victories for an MVC champion since 2016-17 when Illinois State and Wichita State shared the conference title with 17-1 marks. In addition to this year, Loyola earned MVC regular-season titles in 2018 and 2019, sharing the latter with Drake. The Bulldogs (24-3, 15-3 MVC) also achieved a top-25 ranking this season and earned the No. 2 seed. A Bradley win against Drake tonight prevented a co-championship for the Bulldogs, who have won 20 or more games for the third-straight season.
There was a three-way tie in the standings. Evansville, UNI and Valparaiso tied for fifth place with 7-11 league records. Evansville swept both UNI and Valparaiso to earn the No. 5 seed and a matchup with Indiana State on Friday. UNI and Valparaiso split their series, and Valparaiso earned the No. 6 seed by virtue of its win against second-place Drake (UNI was swept by Drake). Evansville got into the tie by defeating Missouri State 72-63 Saturday in Evansville, Indiana.
The tournament will feature one first-round matchup of teams that played in the regular-season finale as No. 7 seed UNI will battle No. 10 seed Illinois State on Thursday. It marks the 17th time in tournament history in St. Louis that two teams played the last game of the season against one another and met in their first games at Arch Madness. UNI swept Illinois State this past weekend.
SIU fell into the opening round of the tournament for the first time since the 2014-15 season, when it finished 10-21 overall and 4-14 in the league in coach Barry Hinson's third season. The Salukis finished ninth in the standings, but defeated Missouri State 55-49 before losing to Wichita State 56-45.