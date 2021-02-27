Evansville upsets Missouri State, will take 5th seed into Arch Madness

ST. LOUIS — Nationally ranked Loyola (21-4, 16-2 MVC) is the State Farm MVC Tournament top seed after earning the league’s regular-season men’s basketball title for the third time in the past four seasons Saturday.

The Ramblers' overtime victory over visiting Southern Illinois was the 21st-ranked Ramblers’ 16th league win, setting a school record for conference victories in a season, surpassing the previous mark of 15 set by the 2017-18 squad that would ultimately reach the NCAA Final Four.

The 16-win league season represents the most victories for an MVC champion since 2016-17 when Illinois State and Wichita State shared the conference title with 17-1 marks. In addition to this year, Loyola earned MVC regular-season titles in 2018 and 2019, sharing the latter with Drake. The Bulldogs (24-3, 15-3 MVC) also achieved a top-25 ranking this season and earned the No. 2 seed. A Bradley win against Drake tonight prevented a co-championship for the Bulldogs, who have won 20 or more games for the third-straight season.