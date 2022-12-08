John A. Logan Men's Basketball | Curt Lewis stands out for Volunteers

His stats don’t bowl you over at first glance, but they most certainly would if John A. Logan College needed Curt Lewis to take on more of the team’s scoring responsibilities.

As things stand today, Lewis is averaging 13 points, six rebounds, four assists and 2.5 steals per game. He doesn’t need to be a scoring machine for the nation’s ninth-ranked Volunteers because he has four other talented teammates averaging double figures. His single-game best this season was a 22-point effort at Three Rivers College—a huge road win in Game 2.

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound sophomore forward is from Louisville, Ky., where he attended Valley High School. In high school, he earned All-City and All-State honors as a varsity player. He was named a finalist for Mr. Kentucky and was Player of the Year in his region as a senior.

“I would say that I started to make a significant turn toward basketball in the summer after my sophomore year,” Lewis said. “I grew two or three inches that summer and made the decision to give up football and concentrate full-time on basketball because I thought I had a better future with basketball.”

The young man wasn’t wrong.

After high school, Lewis enrolled in a prep school in Louisville—Aspire Academy—where he played ball for a year. He then accepted a scholarship offer from Eastern Kentucky University, where he played for two years. Because of a COVID-19 extra year of eligibility, Lewis made the decision to enter the player portal this past March. Not getting the opportunity he was seeking, Lewis fielded a call from former Vols head coach Kyle Smithpeters about coming to Logan for a year.

“Coach Kyle had been recruiting me since I was in high school,” Lewis said. “I had heard only good things about the school and I knew guys like Jay Scrubb, David Sloan and Vonnie Patterson had all played well there. It sounded like a no-brainer so I decided I would give Logan a try, too.”

Lewis said that when he learned that Kyle Smithpeters had accepted an assistant coaching position at the University of Missouri later last spring, he hesitated ever so briefly.

“And then I heard that Coach Tyler (Smithpeters) was taking over for his brother and that worked just fine with me. I’m glad I made the decision to go to Logan. I love the campus. It’s smaller, more intimate. Everyone is so accommodating. I feel like I can focus more as a student-athlete.”

Tyler Smithpeters said he’s glad Lewis agreed to come to play for the Vols.

“Curt is such an unselfish ballplayer—a true leader on the court for us these first 11 games,” he said. “Because of his Division 1 experience, the other players on the team tend to listen to what he has to say.”

The first-year Vols head coach said Lewis thrives when the competition is greatest.

“No moment is too big for Curt,” Smithpeters said. “He is drawing a lot of looks from SEC schools and other high-end Division I schools and mid-majors. He should have several good choices after this season.”

Skilled at driving to the basket and shooting the rock from long range, Lewis can, almost effortlessly, take over a game. He is a big dude who moves with the superb quickness and agility of a 6-foot guard despite his 6-foot-6 frame.

“He’s just a guy who makes this team better and can play any of four positions on the floor for us at a given time. We’re glad to have him,” Smithpeters said.

Lewis said he likes what he sees in this Logan team. A 9-2 start overall (3-0 in the Great Rivers Athletic Conference).

“We were beating the No. 1-ranked team (Indian Hills, Iowa) at our place and let them off the hook. We beat ourselves,” Lewis explained. “I think we could very easily be the best team in the country and anything short of a trip to Nationals will be a disappointment for us. Only this time we want to bring home some wins.”

Lewis didn’t have to think long when asked his greatest inspiration.

“My mom (Lisa Shepherd) without a doubt,” he said. “She raised six kids as a single parent. She made so many sacrifices for us. Everything I do in the game of basketball, I do for her.”