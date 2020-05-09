JUCO Basketball | Gamber and Creel are Rend Lake's new coaches

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As soon as Rend Lake College Athletic Director Tim Wills announced Brian Gamber as the Warriors' new basketball coach, it became clear what Gamber’s plans are for the program’s future.

Gamber’s first decision was to recruit Mount Vernon’s Jackson Creel, who is a do-it-all 6-foot-4 guard that the coach feels is versatile enough to play both guard spots and the small forward position. Gamber’s connection with the Creel family runs deep and felt it wouldn’t be the same for Jackson if he had to switch coaches from his high school days.

The next piece to fall in place was Jackson’s father Doug Creel. Creel announced his retirement from Mount Vernon after coaching the Rams from 1995-2007, and then again from 2014-19. Those 18 years are among Creel’s 35-plus years of coaching experience that Gamber believes will be invaluable to him and Rend Lake.

“I have known Jackson since he was 2 years old, so I'm definitely excited to see this thing come full circle,” said Gamber. “Having Doug here as an assistant coach, I know that we both want the same things. We both understand what kind of kids we want to recruit and for me, having the opportunity to learn more from him is great because he has more experience and knowledge than I do.”