JUCO Basketball | Gamber and Creel are Rend Lake's new coaches

As soon as Rend Lake College Athletic Director Tim Wills announced Brian Gamber as the Warriors' new basketball coach, it became clear what Gamber’s plans are for the program’s future.
Gamber’s first decision was to recruit Mount Vernon’s Jackson Creel, who is a do-it-all 6-foot-4 guard that the coach feels is versatile enough to play both guard spots and the small forward position. Gamber’s connection with the Creel family runs deep and felt it wouldn’t be the same for Jackson if he had to switch coaches from his high school days.
The next piece to fall in place was Jackson’s father Doug Creel. Creel announced his retirement from Mount Vernon after coaching the Rams from 1995-2007, and then again from 2014-19. Those 18 years are among Creel’s 35-plus years of coaching experience that Gamber believes will be invaluable to him and Rend Lake.
“I have known Jackson since he was 2 years old, so I'm definitely excited to see this thing come full circle,” said Gamber. “Having Doug here as an assistant coach, I know that we both want the same things. We both understand what kind of kids we want to recruit and for me, having the opportunity to learn more from him is great because he has more experience and knowledge than I do.”
Creel will remain as Mount Vernon’s assistant director and assistant principal come the 2020-21 college basketball season. Working both jobs and the coaching position has some stipulations. Creel can only work so many days at the high school without getting in trouble with the Teacher Retirement System, but remains excited for his and Jackson’s future at Rend Lake.
For Jackson, Gamber plans on using his 6-foot-4 body frame to fill both guard positions and then the small forward spot when the team decides to go with a smaller lineup. Gamber followed Jackson’s high school career during his coaching days at Woodlawn, and had the former Ram as his top recruit after beating out more than 70 applicants for the Rend Lake position.
“Jackson’s shooting and playmaking speaks for itself, but versatility is also one of the biggest things I’m looking for in a basketball player,” said Gamber. “(Jackson) has a high basketball IQ, and when I played basketball for Rend Lake, I wasn’t the most athletic or talented kid, but I dedicated myself to studying film and he carries that same trait.”
The plan for Doug after Jackson graduated high school was to follow in his footsteps, and it just so happened to come at the same time when Gamber got the coaching job at Rend Lake. Gamber reached out to Creel for the coaching position, which Doug felt spoke very highly of Gamber’s character.
According to Creel, Gamber already possesses all of the tools to be a great coach for the Warriors. His role as an assistant coach comes with no strings attached because at this point of Creel’s coaching career, he’s not looking to move up in the coaching ranks. In fact, it’s a blessing for Creel to have some of the pressure as head coach removed from his shoulders to focus on what he loves.
“I think Brian has a great temperament for coaching,” said Creel. “He doesn’t get too high or too low and he’s very good with kids because of that same even keel demeanor.”
“People can get all over him and he doesn’t get shook up like I would.”
Joining Jackson at Rend Lake is Collinsville’s Cawhan “Skeet” Smith. Smith will be a true point guard for the Warriors, which allows Gamber to get creative with Jackson by putting him at the shooting guard or small forward spot.
Gamber’s roster lacks some height in the paint that can play both ends. Rend Lake lost a pair of big men at 6-foot-5 and 6-foot-6 from last year’s squad, but Gamber has that as his top priority at the moment with the difficulties that COVID-19 has brought to coaches meeting with recruits.
Nashville’s Terry Pelczynski has also agreed to play for Gamber at Rend Lake. What Pelczynski lacks in height at the forward spot, he will make up for with hustle, defense and rebounding with a bit of an outside shot to his arsenal.
“Going to school and playing basketball at Rend Lake has helped turn me into the person and coach I am today,” said Gamber. “Creel has shown me how to run a successful program and one of our main goals is to recruit local athletes.”
