JUCO Basketball | Logan coasts to fifth-straight win with victory over Wabash Valley

“We turned it up defensively,” Alford said of his team's win streak. “After the game we lost earlier in the season to Mineral Area, we really reflected on ourselves and it humbled us. This team is a blessing, I’ve never been on a team this talented. We’re all cool with each other so I think the chemistry is really clicking.”

With Logan leading 42-26 just before the end of the first half, Alford drove the lane and missed a layup which led to Douglas-Watkins soaring through the lane for a putback dunk. The play brought electricity to the small attendance of fans at the game.

After the game, Sharp, a 7-foot-3 center set to attend Western Kentucky after his sophomore year with Logan, talked about the feeling of playing in front of a few more fans than he was earlier in the year.

“It feels good...it’s not as much as we want but having fans is great,” said Sharp. “I feed off their energy so I like it.”

Sharp ended his night with 12 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. The sophomore presents a huge obstacle in the paint that led Wabash Valley to shoot just 43 percent from the field.