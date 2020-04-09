JUCO Basketball | Logan's Scrubb named NABC Player of the Year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

KANSAS CITY, MO. — The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced on Wednesday its 2020 awards for the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA), including NABC Coaches’ All-America teams in three divisions. Mike Apple of Sandhills Community College in North Carolina has been selected as the 2020 NABC Coach of the Year presented by Wilson and sophomore Jayden Scrubb of John A. Logan College is the 2020 NABC Player of the Year powered by ShotTracker.

After finishing 7th at last year's NJCAA Division III National Tournament, Apple guided his team to a national championship this season. It was the Sandhills’ second title, as Apple and the Flyers won their first championship back in 2012. Sandhills, which led the country in scoring at 103.6 points per game, finished on top with an overall record of 34-2 and ended the season on an 18-game win streak. The Flyers’ 34 wins were an 11-win improvement from last season and most in school history.

Scrubb, originally from Louisville, Ky., led the Volunteers to a 28-5 record and the No. 5 seed of the NJCAA Division I National Tournament, prior to its cancelation due to COVID-19. The sophomore finished the season averaging 21.9 points per game, including eight 30-point games. Scrubb added nearly seven rebounds per game and shot over 50% from the field. He finished in the top 20 in the NJCAA in total points, free throws made, and field goals made. Last summer, Scrubb was the lone junior college player invited to the United States National U-19 Team training camp. Currently committed to the University of Louisville, he recently declared for the 2020 NBA Draft.

