INA — The streak continues.

Somehow, some way, the John A. Logan College men’s basketball team rallied from a nine-point second-half deficit to post a 73-66 win over perennial powerhouse, Vincennes, to capture the Region 24 and Central District championship hosed by Rend Lake College.

With the victory, the Volunteers improve to 29-2 on the season and have now won 27 straight games. They advance to the National Junior College Athletic Association national tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas the week of March 20.

Vincennes falls to 28-5 overall.

Veteran players Quimari Peterson, Curt Lewis and Isaiah Stafford led the resurgence for the Vols.

Peterson had 15 points in the second half to finish with a game-high 23 points. Lewis tallied 12 points over the final 20 minutes to finish with 15 points. Stafford added eight of his 10 points in the second half, including a solid 6-of-8 from the free-throw line.

Elijah Jones and KJ Debrick were also money down the stretch, accounting for a combined 13 points.

The turning point came with about 3 minutes to play when Peterson drained a 3-pointer and Lewis stole the ball and scored, turning a four-point deficit into a one-point lead at 60-59, Logan went on to outscore the Trailblazers 13-7 the remainder of the game.

In the first half, Vincennes pulled out to as much as an 11-point lead at 28-17 when Kris King scored down low in the paint.

Much like Wednesday night’s semifinal game, Logan struggled in shooting the basketball. They were a frigid 8-of-25 from the field (32%), including only 2-of-7 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Vols’ leading scorer Curt Lewis was held in check in the first half, scoring only once on a triple. He missed his other three shots. Quimari Peterson paced the Vols with a minuscule seven points and had to sit out several minutes after picking up his second foul.

Logan led only briefly in the first half. After falling behind 4-0, Lewis bagged his one trifecta of the half and Peterson scored on a jumper and a layup to give the Vols a 7-4 lead.

The Trailblazers came roaring back to take a 10-9 lead on a basket by Tosos Cook and never trailed the remainder of the half.