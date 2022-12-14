JUCO Men's Basketball | No. 8 John A. Logan rolls to win over No. 6 Vincennes

CARTERVILLE — Unbeaten no more.

The nation's sixth-ranked and previously undefeated Vincennes Trailblazers met their match Wednesday as the eighth-ranked John A. Logan College men's basketball team rolled to a 44-27 halftime lead en route to an 80-64 Region 24 victory over the visitors from Indiana.

Logan, which has won nine straight, improves to 11-2 with the win, while Vincennes falls to 14-1.

"We got off to a bit of a slow start, but with the experience we have on this team, we don't let that affect us physically or mentally," said John A. Logan College head coach Tyler Smithpeters. "Vincennes is a really good ballclub and we will have to play them again at their place. Tonight, though, our kids made a statement. That's what they do - make a statement and move on to the next opponent."

After falling behind 8-2 early, Logan kicked it in gear.

Sophomore guard Curt Lewis erupted for 16 first-half points and finished with a game-high 23 to pace the Vols' offense.

Quimari Peterson, who finished with 16 points on the night, scored nine of his team's next 11 points, including a 3-pointer, as the Vols took the lead at 13-12.

A pair of free throws by Tasos Cook gave Vincennes the lead back briefly at 14-13, but it was pretty much all Logan thereafter. Lewis scored on a shot in the lane and buried a triple to increase the lead to four at 18-14.

Isaiah Stafford followed with a basket for the Vols to make it 20-14. Kris King scored in the lane to pull the visitors within four at 20-16, but the Vols kept rolling. Elijah Jones scored. James Dent netted a pair of free throws.

Another 3-pointer from Lewis gave Logan a 29-19 lead. Two free throws by Lewis made it 31-19. Lewis and Jones chipped in two more free tosses each for a 35-24 lead. Lewis tacked on two more scores and Sean Smith finished the half with a flurry, scoring one conventional field goal and one triple at the buzzer to account for the 17-point lead.

The Vols led by as many as 28 points midway through the second half at 65-37 following a Lewis trey. Vincennes cut into deficit over the last 10 minutes of the game. Cook finished with 19 points to pace the Trailblazers. Caleb Johnson also got hot, knocking down 11 of his 15 points in the second half.

"It's hard to scout us because we have so many different guys who can score," Smithpeters said. "We're playing very well right now, but it's still one game at a time."

Logan plays host to Three Rivers, Missouri at 3 p.m. Saturday before heading into holiday break.