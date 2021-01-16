Liddell, No. 21 Ohio St power past No. 14 Illinois

"I didn't get a chance to look at it," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "It's not a reviewable play anyway."

Ohio State scored 10 straight points for a 10-2 lead. In a first half marked by runs and inconsistent play, the Buckeyes led 43-28 at the break.

GETTING PHYSICAL

Liddell and Cockburn jostled and shoved each other all game. Several times they exchanged heated words.

"Kofi needs to get used to that," a clearly frustrated Underwood said. "I have to give (Ohio State) credit. They came in here and smacked us in the mouth."

Liddell sang Cockburn's praises after the game.

"Kofi is a fast dude. He gets position really well. He's really good," Liddell said of the 7-footer from Jamaica. "Our focus was the defensive end. We did everything on defense, got stops, so that helped our momentum on offense."

BIG PICTURE

Liddell and Ohio State managed to confound Illinois big man Cockburn for most of the game. It was arguably the worst half for Illinois this season, other than perhaps the Jan. 7 Northwestern game, when Illinois also trailed by 15 before rallying to win.