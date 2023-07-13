R.J. McGee was part of a winning program last year at Tulane.

What wasn’t part of that program was fans. So when he opted to hit the transfer portal for his last year of college basketball and SIU coach Bryan Mullins showed him the Dawg Pound in action last winter, well, let’s just say McGee had a few thousand reasons to leave New Orleans for Carbondale.

“We didn’t really have a fan base,” McGee said Wednesday at Banterra Center during the third annual Meet and Greet for the school’s basketball teams. “We’d play our opponents and when we were on the road, the gyms were packed with thousands of fans. Tulane is an up-and-coming program and the fan base grew a little bit, but it was mostly the Saints and the Pelicans.”

That’s the NFL and NBA, for those who aren’t aware. Despite its support of nearby LSU, New Orleans is a pro sports city and even Tulane’s rise to a winning team in recent years under Ron Hunter didn’t capture many imaginations.

The Green Wave’s biggest home crowd in its tiny on-campus arena was a sellout gathering of 3,621 when they hosted top-ranked Houston in January. The Salukis’ smallest home audience was 3,780 in November for a win over Tennessee State.

Three times, SIU drew attendance figures over 6,000 in its 8,284-seat facility, including 6,507 for a January win over Murray State that McGee recently viewed and marveled over.

McGee is hopeful his play could keep the fans cheering for a team in need of a scoring punch after the loss of top scorers Marcus Domask and Lance Jones. The 6-foot-5 guard from Chicago never averaged more than 4.4 points in four years for the Green Wave but also showed the ability to fill the basket at times.

In a New Year’s Day win over Memphis, which made the NCAA Tournament and lost by a point in the first round to eventual Final Four participant Florida Atlantic, McGee pumped in 14 points off the bench. Later, McGee tallied a career-high 17 points in a quarterfinal win over Wichita State at the American Athletic Conference Tournament.

“He made a ton of winning plays for Tulane,” said Mullins. “They had some guards that were ball-dominant but I think in terms of the growth he could take here the next four or five months, this is big for him.

“Just playing in different positions than he’s used to could help him. He’s a guy who can make 3s and drive to the basket. He’s a versatile guy so in terms of our league, he can play multiple positions. He can guard different sizes.”

Guarding is the thing McGee will have to do in order to get the minutes he desires. The backcourt presently has returnees Xavier Johnson and Trent Brown with starting experience at SIU, plus Trey Miller (Incarnate Word) and Jovan Stulic (Little Rock) who have also started frequently at the Division I level.

If just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday was any indication, McGee sounds like someone who’s done his homework on what it takes to see the floor at SIU.

“It will play a very vital role,” McGee said of playing defense. “Knowing coach Mullins’ set-up, you switch 1 through 4 sometimes. Being a versatile defender will help me get into the rotation.”

External expectations aren’t likely to be extremely optimistic for the Salukis this winter. With most of their scoring punch gone, some feel they could be subject to the scoring droughts that have plagued the program off and on for four years.

But McGee looks around him at summer workouts and likes the depth on hand. He likes the size inside and his new teammates’ work ethic. So when he was asked the ceiling of the current roster, McGee shot higher than the summer sun on a hot July day.

“MVC Tournament title, MVC regular season title, NCAA bid,” he said with a grin.