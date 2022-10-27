MVC Notebook | Bradley's Mast to miss start of basketball season

Its season doesn’t start until November 7, but the Bradley men’s basketball team has already suffered a potentially major loss.

Preseason All-Missouri Valley Conference pick Rienk Mast will miss the season’s beginning after suffering a non-contact injury to his right knee during practice on Monday. Mast, a 6-foot-9 junior, averaged 11.6 points and a league-best 8.4 rebounds per game last year.

According to the Peoria Journal Star, Mast’s injury is believed to be a possible medial collateral ligament sprain. While no knee injury is ideal, it at least isn’t the dreaded anterior cruciate ligament, which usually means the end of one’s season.

Mast is the top returning player for a team that has been picked second in the Valley’s preseason poll, ahead of SIU and behind Drake. The Braves’ top scorer last year, lead guard Terry Roberts, hit the transfer portal in the offseason and landed at Georgia.

Bradley lost another starter to the portal in an unusual in-conference transfer when swingman Jayson Kent transferred to Indiana State. The team landed a good recruiting class, but will need more from it right off the bat than first thought.

With Mast on the shelf for an undetermined amount of time, the top returning player is 6-9 forward Malevy Leons, who averaged 9.9 points and 5.9 rebounds last year. The Braves will also look for more from guys like Ville Tahvanainen (7.1 ppg) and Connor Hickman (6.8 ppg).

Mast’s absence could be felt most when Bradley visits Mountain West darkhorse Utah State on Nov. 11 and battles defending SEC regular season champ Auburn on Nov. 22 in a hotel ballroom/arena at the Cancun Challenge.

The Braves’ conference opener is Nov. 30 at home against Northern Iowa.

DOWN THE STRETCH

With four weeks left in the FCS season, seven MVFC teams have a chance to make playoff reservations. One has to figure that top-ranked South Dakota State is a lock, as well as North Dakota State.

That leaves five teams – SIU, Illinois State, North Dakota, Youngstown State and Northern Iowa – fighting for probably three at-larges. Which makes Saturday’s UNI at SIU clash pretty vital for both teams’ hopes.

At 4-4 overall, the Panthers probably can’t afford another loss, particularly since they don’t have a marquee win. The Salukis did themselves no favors by dropping a road game last week at now 2-5 South Dakota. Their closing kick of NDSU and at Youngstown State won’t be easy, and becomes more perilous if they fail to take care of business Saturday.

Illinois State has to travel to both NDSU and SDSU, but also has home dates with Youngstown State and 0-7 Western Illinois. After a non-conference home game with Abilene Christian this week, UND gets 1-6 Indiana State and South Dakota before closing at NDSU. Seven wins probably get the Fighting Hawks in.

Youngstown State may have saved its playoff hopes with Colt McFadden’s 42-yard field goal as time expired last week at Western Illinois that gave it a 28-27 win. The Penguins trailed 27-17 with just over three minutes left. Their last four games are South Dakota, at Illinois State, at Missouri State and then SIU.

THREE-DOT STUFF

SIU’s Audrey Leno was named MVC Diver of the Week after winning the 1 and 3-meter events at last weekend’s MVC Showcase in Carbondale. Leno notched a score of 213.20 in the 1-meter and then 233.95 in the 3-meter, helping the Salukis win the team title. … How rare was Youngstown State’s one-point win last week? It was its first since edging SIU 28-27 on Sept. 28, 2013 and only its third since stopping McNeese State 10-9 for the 1997 I-AA title. … Twelve of the 24 MVFC football games this year have been decided by one score. Missouri State is the only team that hasn’t played in a nail-biter and it’s 0-4 with every loss by at least 14 points.