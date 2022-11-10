MVC Notebook | SIU men's basketball signs sleeper in guard Davis Jr.

Wednesday was the first day of the national signing period for NCAA schools. SIU programs were busy finding what they hope are future stars.

If folks in the St. Louis area are correct, the Saluki men’s basketball program has come up with a sleeper in 6-6 guard Kennard Davis Jr. from three-time Missouri state champion Vashon High School.

Davis averaged a team-high 11.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals last year for Vashon, collecting 15 points, six boards and two steals in their state title victory. He was rated the No. 8 prospect in Missouri and the No. 47 prospect nationally by 247Sports.com.

“He is a winner in every sense of the word,” said SIU coach Bryan Mullins in a press release. “Kennard is a versatile, explosive guard who can score in numerous ways. He has the ability to be an elite defender over his college career. I love how he can impact winning in so many different ways.”

Given a three-star rating by most recruiting services, Davis also earned offers from Saint Louis, Bradley, UIC and Sam Houston State. Davis plans to major in marketing at SIU.

On the women’s side, first-year coach Kelly Bond-White inked a pair of players, 5-11 forward Maddy Saracco of Bolingbrook and 5-10 guard TeTe Nelson from St. Louis.

Bond-White’s evaluation of Saracco’s game sounds a lot like Makenzie Silvey, the only player in SIU women’s hoops history to score 2,000 career points.

“A deep range threat with creative tricks in her bag to create space and get by,” Bond-White said.

A highlight video from a game in March 2021 reveals Bond-White may be on to something. Saracco displayed a versatile game that features a smooth stroke from the arc, plus enough ball skills to get to the bucket and the strength to finish through contact. In addition, she’s not afraid to take a charge.

Nelson averaged 9.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists last year for Whitfield Academy in St. Louis. The 5-10 Nelson possesses a long wingspan and is a good defender, playing passing lanes with good instincts. Her shooting form looks better than a 43 percent mark from the field.

PLAYING ON SATURDAY

In signing her five-player recruiting class for next year, first-year SIU softball coach Jen Sewell on Wednesday revealed an important part of her strategy.

“I wanted to get kids who are used to playing on Saturday or Sunday,” she said. “By that, I mean kids who go into a conference tournament or an NCAA tournament and aren’t just looking to play two games and have a good time.

“We wanted to find kids who go to a tournament intending to stay there the whole time. The kind of kids who will do everything they can to win but then shake your hand when it’s over and congratulate you on a well-played game.”

Three of Sewell’s five signees played for state titles as seniors and two of them – pitcher-catcher sister duo Maddia and Rylinn Groff of Omaha, Neb. – won championships.

THREE-DOT STUFF

UNI’s chances of an FCS playoff berth may have been flagged last week. A leaping penalty on a missed South Dakota State field goal on the final play of regulation gave the Jackrabbits an untimed down to try another kick and they made that one to nip the Panthers 31-28, dropping them to 5-5. A 6-5 record got them in as an at-large last year, but might not do it this time. … SIU’s volleyball team clinched their first MVC Tournament bid since 2016 last weekend with a sweep of Indiana State and Evansville. The Salukis can seal the No. 3 seed by winning their last three conference matches, although that will require a sweep of the Iowa schools on the road this weekend. … Not much is expected of Evansville men’s basketball team, which is picked to finish last in the Valley. But new coach David Ragland won his first game Monday night at Miami (Ohio) 78-74 behind 23 points from Kenny Strawbridge. The Purple Aces have a considerably tougher assignment Saturday at Saint Louis.